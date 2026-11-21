Max Coyle, a former security guard employed by Interforce at the Manston Reception Centre, suffered severe health complications from tuberculosis and has been medically retired.

Max Coyle, a 43-year-old former security guard who worked at the Manston Reception Centre in Kent, has been medically retired after contracting tuberculosis. The infection, which occurred during his employment with government contractor Interforce between 2021 and 2023, resulted in three collapsed lungs and a 90-day hospital stay. Coyle now struggles with basic mobility and can no longer work due to severe respiratory damage.

Severe Health Consequences and Clinical Details

Coyle began experiencing symptoms such as coughing and shortness of breath in 2022 before being rushed to the hospital with a collapsed lung. Subsequent tests confirmed he had tuberculosis, a disease that spreads through close contact with symptomatic individuals. According to an email sent by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in June 2024, Coyle was part of a cluster identified at the Manston site. The agency reported that 12 tuberculosis cases found in the cluster were predominantly asylum seekers, with a single case linked to a former staff member.

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The physical toll on Coyle was extreme. He described being unable to wear the stab vest provided by Border Force or Interforce because it was too heavy for his compromised lungs. He suffered blood clots in his heart that traveled through his lungs, requiring him to inject blood thinners three or four times daily. Despite multiple courses of antibiotics, the infection remains latent in the lining of his lungs, and he recently discovered he may have developed additional blood clots.

Workplace Conditions and Employer Responsibility

During his tenure at the Home Office facility in Ramsgate, Coyle lived in the area and reported close contact with asylum seekers brought to the site. He stated that he could not identify any other location where he could have contracted the disease. The site was heavily congested at the time, with an estimated 10,000 people present on a facility designed for 1,000. Coyle alleged that protective measures for staff were lax, with face masks available only upon request rather than mandatory.

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He explained that his duties involved changing detainees, removing their belongings, and looking after them until they were transported to hotels. This constant proximity to asylum seekers, coupled with the overcrowded conditions, formed the basis of his claim that the environment directly contributed to his illness. The Manston site has faced scrutiny over infectious disease outbreaks, including a confirmed diphtheria outbreak in 2022 and widespread scabies reports. An independent inquiry is currently examining conditions at the center following these events.

Medical Retirement and Financial Struggles

Coyle is now a father of one who has been medically retired due to his health status. He reported that his security license was revoked because of his inability to perform physical duties. He attempted to find alternative employment on building sites but found the physical demands impossible. The former bodybuilder now receives industrial injuries benefit but says he is constantly panicking about money. He stated that he wants someone to be held accountable for his condition, feeling cheated by the circumstances that led to his permanent disability.

Government Response and Site Operations

A Home Office spokesman stated that the government takes the welfare of everyone working at Manston and those in their care extremely seriously. The department confirmed it continues to work closely with the UKHSA to support and identify communicable diseases to limit transmission. The UKHSA notified authorities about the single case of tuberculosis in a person who previously worked at the center in June 2024. The agency has been working with NHS partners and Kent County Council to undertake risk assessments and provide advice.

The Manston Immigration Centre is now operated by MTC Definitive, which took over a £539 million Home Office contract. This change in management comes amidst ongoing controversy regarding the facility's conditions. Hundreds of jobs are reportedly at risk at the site as the new operator implements changes. Coyle continues to experience significant health problems, including a dull ache across his lungs and breathlessness from gentle exercise, marking a permanent end to his career in security.