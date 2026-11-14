Former Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks forward announces retirement from the NBA

INDIANAPOLIS -- On Friday November 13, 2026, the twelve-year forward announced his retirement from the National Basketball Association. Doug McDermott was selec

Feb 5, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott celebrates a made three point basket in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports INDIANAPOLIS -- On Friday November 13, 2026, the twelve-year forward announced his retirement from the National Basketball Association. Doug McDermott was selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets before he was traded on draft night to the Chicago Bulls. McDermott spent his first two-and-a-half years with the Bulls before he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

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After a short stint with the Thunder, he was traded to the New York Knicks in a deal for Carmelo Anthony. Because he was an expiring contract, the Knicks moved on shortly from McDermott after playing 55-games for them and sent him to the Dallas Mavericks where he played next to Dirk Nowitzki and under Rick Carlisle for a brief 26 games.

Mar 13, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dirk Nowitzki high fives Dallas Mavericks small forward Doug McDermott after a three point shot against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect"The first time I worked with him was in Dallas, he came to us in a trade," Carlisle said.

"He had a really good two months playing on our second unit. It was very memorable because it was a group that was very fun to watch and coach. It was Berea, , Doug , Nowitzki --who was starting and then bumping back with those guys-- and Dwight Powell. All were great ball movers, skill guys and guys who love to play.

It was fun to watch.

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" In the summer of 2018, McDermott entered unrestricted free agency and signed a 3-year 22-million-dollar contract with Indiana. McDermott stayed put with the Pacers for all three of those seasons, but was signed-and-traded to the San Antonio Spurs in the summer of 2021 for 3-years and 42-million-dollars.

Carlisle on McDermott's time in Indiana with him and his overall career Mar 27, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott defends Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect"Doug was an amazing shooter, especially coming out of that left corner. He would make everything," Carlisle said.

"Congratulations to him on a great career. He was back with us again briefly a couple of years ago. Great guy. Always a great teammate.

Always very well thought of.

" The former 2014 National Player of the Year spent his last two seasons in the association with the Sacramento Kings. During the first portion of his time with the Kings, he played for Knicks' head coach Mike Brown. Dec 8, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Doug McDermott gestures after making a three point basket against the Utah Jazz during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center.

Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect Before the Knicks faced the Pacers on Friday night, Brown reflected on his time with McDermott and what type of player and person he was.

"Great dude. Can't ask for a better human being," Coach Brown said.

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"Obviously a great basketball player, had a fantastic career. He's charismatic and will be able to anything that he wants, whether it's in the basketball world or not.

""Doug, if you get a job and I don't have one, you've still got my number. Give me a call.

"Dec 3, 2013; Long Beach, CA, USA; Creighton Blue Jays head coach Greg McDermott and forward Doug McDermott talk during the game against the Long Beach State 49ers during the second half at Walter Pyramid. The Creighton Blue Jays defeated the Long Beach State 49ers 78-61.

Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Seeing his son grow into a National Player of the Year during his senior season at Creighton had to be an incredible experience for coach Greg McDermott. It isn't often you find a player as talented as Doug spend four years in college and play all four of those seasons under his father's coaching.

I reached out to Doug's father for a statement on his son's decision to retire, and Coach Greg sent me these remarks: "We couldn’t be more proud of the way Doug has represented himself during his 12-year NBA career. He brought an incredible work ethic and professionalism to the locker room every single day. We look forward to him enjoying the next chapter of his life.

"Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Doug McDermott during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The former lottery pick finished his career playing in 726 games. He scored a total of 6,162 points on 46.8% shooting from the field and 41% from three-point range. He scored a career-high 31 points twice.

Once with the Bulls against the Memphis Grizzlies and against the Thunder while he was on the Pacers. He played 14,011 minutes, spent time with 7 different teams and was a beloved teammate and player. From his debut on October 29, 2014 to his finale on April 12, 2026, everyone will remember the career of Dougie McBuckets. A lights-out three-point shooter who always found a way to impact the game with whatever team he was on.

Don’t miss our next story. Make Pacers on SI a Preferred Source on Google to see more from us in your search results. I was born in Indianapolis, Indiana and I am the host and creator of Setting The Pace: A Pacers Podcast. I have been covering the team since 2015, and talking about them on the podcast since 2018. I have been a credentialed media member since 2023.