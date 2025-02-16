Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan Found Guilty in Corruption Case

A jury has delivered a split verdict against former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, finding him guilty on 10 of 23 criminal counts in his corruption trial. The jury also found Madigan not guilty on seven counts and was unable to reach a verdict on six additional counts. Madigan's longtime confidant Michael McClain was also charged but the jury deadlocked on all six counts against him.

Jurors delivered a note to the judge in the case on Wednesday morning that they had reached a verdict on 17 of the 29 counts Madigan faced, but have been unable to reach a unanimous decision on the other 12 counts. The jury informed the judge they didn't think they could overcome the impasse on those counts, leading to the split verdict. The corruption trial for Madigan and his former long-time confidant McClain is the culmination of a years-long investigation into the way lobbying and political influence is undertaken in Springfield. The 23-count federal indictment charges both men with racketeering, conspiracy, bribery and wire fraud, with Madigan facing an additional charge of extortion. Madigan is accused of using the influence of his position as Illinois’ most powerful political figure to enrich himself and others, but he has strenuously defended himself, both through his legal team and through his own testimony, which took the political world by surprise earlier this month.Prosecutors accused Madigan of using ComEd as his private piggy bank and a place to park people loyal to him. “Power and profit: that is what drove Madigan, with the help of McClain, to break the law time and time again,” she said. Prosecutors ultimately entered more than 150 tapes, wiretaps and transcripts into evidence during the trial, alleging that Madigan traded jobs and favors in exchange for favorable votes in the House. The investigation into Madigan also targeted numerous other lobbyists and officials, with multiple convictions and prison sentences handed out in those cases. The biggest case among those was the one against the so-called “ComEd Four.” The group included McClain, along with former ComEd CEO Anne Pragmaggiore, former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and former City Club President Jay Doherty, all of whom were convicted in a separate trial in May 2023. All four were convicted of participating in a criminal conspiracy, along with multiple counts of bribery and other felonies.Danny Solis is the government's star witness against once-powerful Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan, but on Monday, Madigan’s attorneys took aim at the former Chicago alderman. Solis testified during the trial, alleging that Madigan called him to ask about a development in his ward while Solis was on the Chicago City Council. Solis alleged Madigan wanted an introduction to a developer in order to solicit business for his private law firm. Defense attorneys pushed back in cross-examination of Solis, with the former alderman admitting he did not receive any financial offers during conversations about the introductions.ward precinct captain Ed Moody also testified, alleging he was paid more than $350,000 for consulting contracts. He then performed political work for Madigan as part of the deal he laid out to the jury.testified that he was one of five Madigan allies paid $120,000 to curry favor with the speaker, and to get legislation passed that was favorable to ComEd. Acevedo was not charged for the payment he received, but did serve a prison sentence for tax evasion, according to prosecutor





