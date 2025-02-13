Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan Found Guilty of Corruption

Michael Madigan, the longtime Illinois House Speaker, was convicted on ten counts of bribery, conspiracy, and wire fraud in a federal corruption trial. The jury was unable to reach a verdict on more than a dozen other charges against the former Democrat leader.

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan was found guilty on ten counts of bribery, conspiracy, and wire fraud in a federal corruption trial on Wednesday. The jury, however, was unable to reach a verdict on more than a dozen other charges against the once-powerful Democrat. While Madigan was acquitted on seven of the remaining charges, the jury deadlocked on six more. Meanwhile, Madigan's longtime confidant, Michael McClain, was acquitted of all charges.

Despite this outcome, McClain is not completely free from consequences. He was convicted of bribery last year alongside three others. The trial, which involved hours of video and phone calls between Madigan and former Chicago Alderman Danny Solis, who had become an FBI informant, seemed to provide compelling evidence against the former Speaker. Prosecutors argued that Madigan and Solis had conspired for years to use their positions of power for personal gain. The evidence presented depicted Madigan engaging in bribe-taking and influence peddling, seemingly implicating himself in the alleged schemes. Madigan's influence over Illinois politics was immense. Representing the southwest side of Chicago for half a century, he held a firm grasp on power since the 1990s. He was known to wield his influence to thwart governors of both political parties and essentially dictate policies for the entire state. His control extended to the state's Democrat Party, where he controlled access to campaign funds and endorsements. Madigan's actions often resembled those of a mafia boss, exercising absolute control over political power. Even governors who dared to oppose his policies rarely succeeded in circumventing his influence. Over the years, Madigan faced accusations of passing laws or promoting actions that would benefit his private law practice. He managed to escape accountability for a long time until his indictment in 2022 finally brought him to trial





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Corruption Michael Madigan Illinois Federal Trial Bribery Influence Peddling

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan Convicted in Corruption TrialFormer Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, the longest-serving legislative leader in U.S. history, was convicted of conspiracy, bribery, and wire fraud in a mixed verdict.

Read more »

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan Convicted on Bribery and Conspiracy ChargesAfter a lengthy trial and intense jury deliberations, former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan faces a partial verdict, convicted on 10 counts but with the jury deadlocked on six more. This outcome marks a significant development in a long-running investigation into allegations of political corruption.

Read more »

Former Illinois House Speaker Madigan Testifies in Corruption TrialIn a high-profile corruption trial, former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan took the stand in his own defense, facing accusations of using his power for personal gain. Prosecutors presented evidence suggesting Madigan awarded no-show jobs to associates in exchange for favors. Madigan's testimony aimed to refute these claims, but its impact on the jury remains uncertain.

Read more »

'Power and profit': Prosecutors summarize case against former Illinois House Speaker Mike MadiganFinal arguments are underway in the high-profile corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Read more »

Jury begins deliberations in former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan's corruption trialMadigan faces a 23-count indictment in federal court, charging him with racketeering conspiracy, bribery, wire fraud, and attempted extortion.

Read more »

Ex-IL Speaker Michael Madigan finishes testimony after tough prosecutor questioning in trialFormer Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan finished his testimony Tuesday, after tough questioning from prosecutors.

Read more »