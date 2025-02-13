Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan Convicted on Bribery and Conspiracy Charges

After a lengthy trial and intense jury deliberations, former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan faces a partial verdict, convicted on 10 counts but with the jury deadlocked on six more. This outcome marks a significant development in a long-running investigation into allegations of political corruption.

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan , once the dominant figure in state politics, was convicted on 10 counts, including bribery and conspiracy, but found not guilty on seven others. The jury remained deadlocked on six additional charges, including racketeering, after a four-month trial and over 60 hours of deliberations. Madigan, the longest-serving Illinois House Speaker, left the courtroom flanked by one of his daughters following the partial verdict.

They spent several minutes in a private room before being escorted out of the Dirksen federal courthouse by U.S. Marshals. A juror, who identified himself as Malik, offered insights into the jury's decision-making process. He stated that while jurors ultimately reached a consensus on some counts, particularly count 2 involving a conspiracy charge related to bribery, they struggled to agree on others, such as the large racketeering conspiracy charge. Malik highlighted the difficulty in achieving a unanimous verdict, emphasizing that jurors approached the evidence from different perspectives. He noted that the challenge of reaching a consensus taught him valuable lessons about individual viewpoints and the complexities of the judicial process. The U.S. Attorney's Office has yet to decide whether to retry the counts where the jury was unable to reach a verdict





nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Michael Madigan Illinois Bribery Conspiracy Corruption Verdict Jury Federal Trial Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan Convicted in Corruption TrialFormer Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, the longest-serving legislative leader in U.S. history, was convicted of conspiracy, bribery, and wire fraud in a mixed verdict.

Read more »

Former Illinois House Speaker Madigan Testifies in Corruption TrialIn a high-profile corruption trial, former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan took the stand in his own defense, facing accusations of using his power for personal gain. Prosecutors presented evidence suggesting Madigan awarded no-show jobs to associates in exchange for favors. Madigan's testimony aimed to refute these claims, but its impact on the jury remains uncertain.

Read more »

Jury begins deliberations in former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan's corruption trialMadigan faces a 23-count indictment in federal court, charging him with racketeering conspiracy, bribery, wire fraud, and attempted extortion.

Read more »

'Power and profit': Prosecutors summarize case against former Illinois House Speaker Mike MadiganFinal arguments are underway in the high-profile corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Read more »

Closing arguments continue in corruption trial of former IL House Speaker Michael MadiganClosing arguments are set to continue Thursday in the federal corruption trial of longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan

Read more »

Mike Madigan trial live updates: Government's rebuttal on McClain's defense nextThe federal corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan continues.

Read more »