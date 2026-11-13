Hidden Horses Studio Launched by Id Software Veterans With Stephen King Kickstarter

Dozens of former Id Software developers, including key veterans from the Xbox restructure in July 2026, have formed Hidden Horses. The employee-owned studio plans to release high-quality shooters via Kickstarter.

A significant restructuring event in the gaming industry unfolded in July 2026 when Id Software, a historic pioneer in the first-person shooter genre, executed a severe round of layoffs. Around twenty former developers from this legendary studio have officially united to create a new independent entity named Hidden Horses. This strategic move comes as Id Software has been reduced to a fraction of its former size within the broader Xbox ecosystem, prompting industry observers to question how the remaining core crew will maintain production levels. The departure of these veterans marks a pivotal moment for the studio's legacy and the broader shooter community.

Hidden Horses is an employee-owned company that proudly boasts nearly 250 years of collective game development experience across its roster. The team includes former Id Software Principal Tools Programmers and other long-tenured veterans who possess intricate knowledge of the unique software tools used to build modern titles. Notable members joining this effort include Todd Boyce, Daniel Young, Tim Locke, and Johnmichael Quinlan, a Principal Tools Programmer with two decades of gaming industry experience. By forming this new studio, these creators aim to preserve the high-quality standards previously delivered by the original development group.

Also read Tiny horses, huge hearts: Bay Area teens find comfort in unlikely friends

Each developer at Hidden Horses operates as a co-founder, adopting a democratic approach similar to other studios formed in recent years. The group emphasizes that they are a team that knows how to find fun and deliver it, ensuring that creative direction remains aligned with the developers' passions. This structure allows every member to have a say in what projects they pursue, creating a transparent and collaborative environment. Keeping the old Id Software team together is already viewed as a great relief for gaming technology, preserving the technical innovations of the idTech engine lineage.

The new studio has declared its intention to create old school shooters that they believe players want more of. This suggests a return to the roots of the genre, potentially echoing the revolutionary early iterations of franchises like Doom and Quake. The team prioritizes innovative gameplay over shady monetization practices, directly addressing player concerns about paid cosmetics and tiresome skins that have plagued many recent releases. Avoiding the microtransaction models common in modern live-service games, Hidden Horses intends to focus on crafting memorable, high-quality experiences.

Advertisement

Hidden Horses plans to launch a Kickstarter campaign to support the development of its first game, titled Danger Pay. The project is described as a single-player area shooter based on the Stephen King novel The Running Man. In this game, the main character must participate in a deadly game show, forcing players to survive being declared a public enemy while using resourceful thinking against an endless onslaught of enemies. If the game captures the essence of the original work, it offers a fresh take on survival horror within the shooter framework.

The development timeline for this title has not been explicitly detailed, but the team aims to begin production soon. The studio's emphasis on a better working environment for its employees is also seen as a positive indicator for the final product. Industry analysts hope this support will help create a gem of an indie experience comparable to other critically acclaimed independent titles. While the immediate focus is on the Stephen King adaptation, the studio remains open to other ideas that fit their creative vision.

While Xbox has stated that Id Software still retains the core crew needed to keep building games and innovative technology, players estimate that there is only a third of the developer team left that worked on projects like the modern Doom titles. Many of the creators were veterans at Id Software with intricate knowledge of unique game making software, making this new studio formation an even more exciting prospect. The restructure across Xbox has claimed thousands of other roles across various groups, highlighting the scale of the changes in the industry.

This formation marks a significant moment for former Id Software employees who wish to continue their legacy of innovation in the shooter genre. With players having a stake in the new studio's success through their own support, these former Id Software creatives have a bright future ahead of them. The success of the Kickstarter will determine the next steps, but the collective experience of the team provides a strong foundation. This initiative signals a renewed commitment to quality and player-centric design in the post-pandemic gaming landscape.