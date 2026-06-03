Former 'How I Met Your Mother' Actor Sentenced to 32 Years to Life in Prison for Attempted Murder

Nick Pasqual, a former actor who appeared in the TV show 'How I Met Your Mother,' has been sentenced to 32 years to life in prison for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, Allie Shehorn.

Nick Pasqual , a former actor who appeared in the TV show 'How I Met Your Mother,' has been sentenced to 32 years to life in prison for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, Allie Shehorn.

Shehorn was stabbed over 20 times in her home back in May 2024. During the actor's trial, Shehorn took the stand and claimed that she had broken up with him after their relationship allegedly turned abusive. The makeup artist also claimed that she took out a restraining order against Pasqual prior to the attack. Pasqual was found guilty of multiple felonies, including attempted murder and rape, spanning from January 2024 to May 23, 2024.

Shehorn miraculously survived and courageously stood before her abuser in court to testify about the brutality she endured. Her trial testimony was crucial in securing a guilty verdict so Mr. Pasqual could no longer be free to hurt anyone else. Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said that Pasqual's sentence holds him accountable for the horrific crimes he committed against someone who once loved and trusted him.

Pasqual also appeared in various other projects, including the 2009 thriller 'Remember the Days.

' His last role was in the 2023 film 'RAfter being convicted of the attempted murder of Shehorn, Pasqual was sentenced to 32 years to life in prison. Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said that Pasqual's sentence holds him accountable for the horrific crimes he committed against someone who once loved and trusted him. Pasqual also appeared in various other projects, including the 2009 thriller 'Remember the Days.

' His last role was in the 2023 film 'R', Pasqual has expressed remorse for his actions. In a statement, he said, 'I remain deeply saddened by everything surrounding this case, and I continue to wish healing and peace for everyone affected.

' Pasqual has also expressed gratitude to those who have supported him during this process and intends to remain focused on sobriety, recovery, accountability, and a respectful appellate process moving forward. The case underscores the painful reality that domestic violence thrives when its victims live in fear and stay silent. It can erupt into life-threatening violence, and far too many victims never get the chance to see their abusers brought to justice.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón wants to recognize and thank Deputy District Attorneys Sam Abourched and Chelsea Blatt for their exceptional diligence, hard work, and dedication to justice. Because of prosecutors like them, survivors are heard and accountability is more than a promise, it's a reality. Pasqual's sentencing is a significant step towards justice for Shehorn and other victims of domestic violence.

The case highlights the importance of seeking help and support when experiencing abuse and the need for a strong and effective justice system to hold perpetrators accountable





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