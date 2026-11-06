Former Hinds County DA Jody Owens Sentenced to Prison for Bribery Scheme

Former Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens received a prison sentence for soliciting $250,000 in bribes. The case also involved Jackson officials Aaron Banks and Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

Former Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens was sentenced to more than three years in prison on Thursday for his role in a corruption scheme that ensnared several prominent city officials in Jackson, Mississippi. The sentencing marks the conclusion of a federal investigation into bribery allegations that undermined public trust in local government institutions.

The judicial decision follows charges that Owens solicited $250,000 in bribes in exchange for awarding city contract bids to specific individuals. U.S. District Judge Daniel Jordan addressed the severity of the offense during the court hearing, stating that Owens took an oath to uphold the law but instead rigged a bidding system that should have remained fair and open.

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Core Details of the Bribery Investigation

The indictment accused Owens of accepting bribes from two Federal Bureau of Investigation agents who were posing as real estate developers. This undercover operation facilitated the transfer of more than $80,000 in bribes to Banks, Lumumba, and Angelique Lee. The funds were provided in exchange for assistance in advancing a specific development project within the city.

Angelique Lee, the Democratic former vice president of the Jackson City Council, was a key figure in the bribery charges alongside Owens. The investigation revealed that the district attorney facilitated payments to other officials to secure their cooperation in the corrupt contract awards. This mechanism allowed the developers to bypass standard competitive procedures for city contracts.

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Stakeholder Positions and Legal Repercussions

During the proceedings, Owens expressed deep regret for his actions, stating he could not begin to tell the court how much shame he felt. He acknowledged that he betrayed himself, his family, his friends, and his colleagues through his foolish and repugnant actions. This admission came as the court addressed the breach of ethical standards expected of a elected prosecutor.

Other officials involved in the scheme also faced significant legal consequences. Former Jackson City Council President Aaron Banks was sentenced to almost four years in prison in connection with the same corruption scheme. His sentencing occurred on the same day as Owens, highlighting the widespread nature of the judicial response to the case.

Former Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba pleaded guilty last summer to one count of conspiracy related to the scheme. He is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date, meaning his final punishment has not yet been determined by the court. The indictment also noted that Sherik Marve Smith, a relative of Owens, pleaded guilty to the federal bribery charges in 2024. Lee also pleaded guilty to the federal bribery charges in 2024, further cementing the evidence against the group.

Background of the Former District Attorney

Before first being elected as district attorney in 2019, Owens had served as the lead attorney in Mississippi for the Southern Poverty Law Center. This organization is a liberal-leaning group known for bringing lawsuits over issues including civil rights. Owens ran for office as a criminal justice reformer, pledging to focus on prosecuting violent crime.

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His campaign platform included looking for alternatives to jail and prison for nonviolent offenders. This background in reform advocacy made the subsequent conviction for bribery particularly significant for the legal community in Mississippi. The contrast between his stated values and his criminal actions drew sharp criticism from the judiciary.

Real-World Impact and Future Proceedings

The conviction of Owens and his co-conspirators removes key figures who were central to the city contract bidding process in Jackson. The removal of these officials aims to restore integrity to the municipal government and ensure future contracts are awarded based on merit rather than illicit payments. The federal investigation has dismantled the network that allowed the bribery to occur.

The remaining defendants, including Mayor Lumumba, will await further legal proceedings for their own sentencing. The case serves as a warning to public officials regarding the consequences of soliciting or accepting payments for official acts. The legal system continues to pursue accountability for all individuals involved in the conspiracy to defraud the city of its rightful contract procedures.