Former High School Teacher Arrested and Charged with Sexual Battery of a Minor

A former high school teacher in Idaho has been arrested and charged with sexual battery of a minor following a three-week investigation. The teacher, Troy Wayne McFadden, 46, was a faculty member at Ridgevue High School, where he taught criminal justice. McFadden was arrested on June 11 and charged with sexual battery of a minor child between the ages of 16 and 17.

Police in Nampa, Idaho, have arrested and charged a former high school teacher with sexual battery of a minor following a three-week investigation. Troy Wayne McFadden, 46, was a faculty member at Ridgevue High School , where he taught criminal justice as part of the school's Career and Technical Education programs.

The police launched an investigation after receiving reports of suspicious behavior involving McFadden and a teenage student. Detectives found that McFadden had allegedly interacted with the student off campus, leading to his arrest on June 11. He was booked into the Canyon County Jail and charged with sexual battery of a minor child between the ages of 16 and 17.

McFadden's LinkedIn account revealed that he was hired by the Vallivue School District last August to teach criminal justice at Ridgevue High School. However, the district stated that his teaching contract was not renewed for the 2026-27 school year, citing a lack of renewal. The district also stated that McFadden underwent a criminal background check prior to his hiring, as required by Idaho law.

The district expressed gratitude that concerns were reported to law enforcement, allowing authorities to investigate the matter and supporting the safety and well-being of children in the community. The safety and well-being of students remain the district's highest priority, and the district remains committed to maintaining safe learning environments for all students and staff. McFadden previously worked for the Idaho State Police as a regional communications officer.

The police department stated that investigators believe this is an isolated incident and have no indication of other victims. They are asking parents to speak with their children who may have had contact with McFadden and report any inappropriate conduct. A recent study found that educator sexual misconduct is occurring at epidemic levels, impacting school districts large and small, urban and rural, and both public and private.

Leading researchers interviewed said cases persist because students are reluctant to report sexual abuse, and educators are reluctant to alert authorities to suspicious activity by their colleagues for fear of disrupting professional harmony in the school setting. The police department commended those who notified them of suspicious behavior, stating that they were brave and did the right thing in helping to stop a very dangerous situation.

A veteran crime writer has spoken out about the issue of educator sexual misconduct, highlighting the need for greater awareness and action to prevent such incidents





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Troy Wayne Mcfadden Ridgevue High School Vallivue School District Sexual Battery Of A Minor Educator Sexual Misconduct

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