Joe Kasper, ex-chief of staff to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, demands resignation citing belligerent leadership and a chaotic Iran campaign. The article details the internal Pentagon strife, Congressional backlash, and the escalating political pressure threatening the Secretary's tenure.

Joe Kasper, the former chief of staff to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, has issued a public call for the Secretary to resign, describing the current state of the Department of Defense as an unmanageable "shitshow." Kasper cited Hegseth's "belligerent" leadership style and his handling of the conflict in Iran as primary reasons for the demand. He argued that the Secretary has prioritized personal showmanship over the institutional needs of the Pentagon and the welfare of service members. This resignation request marks a significant escalation in internal criticism, signaling deep fractures within the administration's top defense leadership.

Internal Pentagon Strife and Leadership Failures

Kasper, who served in his role for only three months at the start of the Trump administration in early 2025, stated that he recognized the dysfunction within his first week on the job. He observed that the department was becoming entirely centered on Pete rather than on the institution or the men and women who support it. Kasper described a culture where virtues such as humility and service before self had completely disappeared. He felt that Hegseth's focus on ego and entitlement created an environment where proper military protocol and institutional integrity were compromised.

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During his brief tenure, Kasper engaged in a bitter power struggle with three other senior Pentagon officials: senior adviser Dan Caldwell, Hegseth's deputy chief of staff Darin Selnick, and Colin Carroll, who served as chief of staff to Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg. All three officials were fired in April 2025. They were accused of leaking sensitive information, a charge that Kasper now says was baseless. An internal investigation allegedly found no evidence that these three men had leaked any classified data. Kasper also noted that he himself left his full-time post that same month, though Hegseth has publicly defended him as a "great guy" and insisted he was not fired.

Congressional Oversight and Political Isolation

The criticism extends beyond the Pentagon walls into the halls of Congress, where Hegseth faces growing hostility from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Members of Congress have criticized Hegseth's extreme secrecy and his refusal to engage in proper oversight regarding the war in Iran. Hegseth has excluded Democratic members of Congress from classified briefings and has withheld crucial information about the costs, casualties, and strategic objectives of the conflict. He has also repeatedly denied requests for evidence in investigations into the administration's campaign of extrajudicial boat strikes.

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Republican lawmakers, who generally support the broad outlines of the administration's aggressive foreign policy, have expressed frustration with Hegseth's approach to legislative relations. Senator Thom Tillis remarked that the Secretary treats lawmakers more like a manufacturing line in a private company rather than a board of directors. Representative Andy Biggs described the damage to Hegseth's relationships on Capitol Hill as severe, stating that the Secretary has "napalmed" those bridges. Biggs warned that Hegseth would be suffocated by a lack of political support, describing the situation as a quick asphyxiation rather than a slow decline.

The Iran Conflict and Impeachment Threats

At the center of the controversy is the ongoing conflict in Iran, which has now lasted for nine months despite early promises that it would last only a few weeks. Kasper asserts that Hegseth's ability to be effective has been severely constrained and that he will soon lose any remaining capacity to lead. Democrats are preparing to inundate the Pentagon with subpoenas to investigate Hegseth's role in launching what they describe as an unauthorized war. The conflict has drawn intense scrutiny, with critics arguing that the prolonged engagement lacks clear goals and accountability.

The political stakes have reached a critical juncture with the upcoming change in House leadership. The incoming Democratic majority is expected to revive impeachment efforts against Hegseth. If the House impeaches the Secretary, removal would require a two-thirds vote in the Senate. With Democrats expected to hold fifty-six Senate seats beginning in January, potentially as few as eleven Republicans may be needed to remove him from office. Representative Jason Crow of Colorado, a member of the House Armed Services and Intelligence committees, stated that his goal is to get Hegseth removed, arguing that his continued presence poses a risk to service members who lack proper leadership and direction.

Administrative Response and Future Outlook

The Pentagon has moved to dismiss Kasper's criticisms as the gossip of a disgruntled former staffer. An official stated that Hegseth remains laser-focused on restoring lethality to the force and supporting warfighters, while Kasper is attempting to rewrite history to cover his own failed tenure. The official noted that Kasper could barely survive ninety days in the building, suggesting that his perspective is tainted by his inability to adapt to the department's culture. This official response underscores the administration's refusal to entertain internal dissent, framing it as a personal vendetta rather than a substantive critique of policy.

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Despite the administration's defensive posture, the pressure on Hegseth appears to be mounting from multiple directions. The combination of operational failures in Iran, alienation of Congressional allies, and internal discontent suggests a precarious position for the Defense Secretary. Kasper's public appeal for resignation adds weight to the growing coalition of critics who believe that Hegseth's leadership style is incompatible with the responsibilities of the office. As the political landscape shifts with the new Congress, the likelihood of further investigations and potential impeachment proceedings increases significantly.