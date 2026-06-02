Former Granite School District bus driver sentenced to 5 years in prison for setting bus on fire

A former Granite School District bus driver on Monday was sentenced to five years in prison for setting a school bus on fire in 2023.

A Granite School District bus is looked over after it caught fire on Jan. 27, 2017. The man driving the bus that day was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for setting a school bus on fire in 2023.

A West Valley Man and former Granite School District bus driver was sentenced to five years in prison for setting a school bus on fire in 2023. Michael Austin Ford, 60, was charged with multiple felonies including aggravated arson and child abuse.

SALT LAKE CITY — A former Granite School District bus driver on Monday was sentenced to five years in prison forin Utah's 3rd District Court in 2023 with 10 counts of aggravated arson, a first-degree felony; aggravated child abuse, arson and obstructing justice, second-degree felonies; and property damage, a class B misdemeanor. In addition to his prison time, Ford was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $21,690.42 in restitution.

According to court documents and admissions made at Ford's change of plea and sentencing hearings, he intentionally set a Granite School District school bus on fire with a cigarette lighter on April 7, 2023. Ford was captured on video igniting the bus and then continuing to drive it, with smoke billowing past his face.

In other court documents, prosecutors stated that Ford attempted to tamper with the bus's video surveillance system in the days preceding the April 2023 arson," said a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Utah. On a separate occasion in February 2022, Ford was driving a Granite School District bus with 66 children on board when "onboard video surveillance shows smoke coming under the bus dash, continues to drive the bus while smoke is emitting from the dash," according to the police booking affidavit from Ford's initial arrest.

"Protecting our most vulnerable population is a top priority of this administration and my office," said U.S. Attorney Melissa Holyoak of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Utah. "I want to thank our law enforcement partners and my office who worked tirelessly on this case to bring it to a close and hold Mr. Ford accountable for his intentional disregard for safety and the law.

"The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.





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