Roy Cooper Wins North Carolina Senate Seat, Defeating Michael Whatley

Former Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper defeated former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley in North Carolina's open Senate race, flipping the seat for Democrats and boosting the party's hopes of recapturing the Senate majority.

Former Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has defeated former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley in North Carolina's open Senate race, flipping the seat for Democrats.

The Fox News Decision Desk projected Cooper's victory with 57.63% of votes counted, giving him 66.40% to Whatley's 31.96%. Cooper's win is the first time a Democrat has won a Senate seat in North Carolina since 2008. It also marks his seventh straight statewide victory, after four elections for attorney general and two for governor. North Carolina - I'm grateful for your trust, Cooper posted on X. We have more in common than divides us.

Also read Democrat Roy Cooper wins North Carolina Senate race

Cooper Successes Retiring Senator Tillis

Here's to building better days ahead! The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee applauded the result. In the Senate, he'll carry on the fight to expand health care access, make stuff cost less, and ensure the American Dream is achievable for every North Carolina, the DSCC posted on X. Cooper will succeed retiring GOP Sen. Thom Tillis, who grew increasingly critical of President Donald Trump during his second term and chose not to seek re-election.

Advertisement

Tillis announced in June of last year that he would not run, a decision Trump called great news. The race was initially expected to be one of the most hotly contested across the Senate landscape. But in the closing weeks, a top Republican super PAC pulled out of the race to focus more on protecting seats in more conservative territory as Cooper built a solid lead in the polls.

The abandonment of North Carolina as a front-line battleground resulted from several factors. Cooper, a popular former two-term governor, enjoyed high name recognition while Republicans had few attacks to lob his way. A prized recruit for national Democrats, Cooper also avoided a contentious primary and focused his campaign almost entirely on the cost of living, a top voter concern.

Whatley, who previously led the state party and earned national recognition as RNC chairman during the 2024 election, had not run for elected office before. Trump, who urged him to launch a bid for the seat, and Vice President JD Vance rallied on several occasions with Whatley down the final stretch in an effort to give him a boost. But even Trump signaled in the closing weeks that Cooper was likely to win.

Trump Rallies Fail Whatley Rescue

He's going to become your senator, Trump said of Cooper at a rally two weeks ago in North Carolina to try and rescue Whatley. It's crazy, you're going to send him to Washington to represent you. As voters soured on the economy and the Iran war, Whatley could not escape or distance himself from an increasingly unpopular president in the key battleground state.

Advertisement

This was also the first midterm Senate race to take place in North Carolina with Trump in power, an environment that would be tougher for Republicans given traditional backlashes to the party that controls the White House. The state did not hold a Senate contest in 2018, Trump's last midterm. During the campaign, Whatley slammed Cooper's gubernatorial record on crime and public safety, highlighting that over 560 released inmates were rearrested within two years.

Whatley, a North Carolina native who served as the state's GOP chair for five years before Trump picked him in March 2024 to serve as RNC chair, was a first-time candidate. He pledged to create jobs, raise wages, lower costs and keep communities safe, and said he would be a Trump ally in the Senate.

Cooper, meanwhile, touted that he would be a strong, independent senator who would work with Trump when he could and stand up to him when needed. He focused on cost of living and health care issues as he campaigned for the Senate. After Tillis' announcement, Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, was at the top of the president's list for the open seat in the Tar Heel State. But Lara Trump, a North Carolina native, ultimately did not run.

Democratic Senate Majority Hopes

Cooper's victory secures a crucial flip for Democrats as the party tries to take control of the Senate. The party must gain a net of four seats to clinch a majority. The result boosts Democrats' hopes as they aim to recapture the Senate majority in the 2026 midterms.