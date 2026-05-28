Former Gov. Bill Walker plans to run for governor

Former Gov. Bill Walker plans to return to the seat he held in 2014, he told Alaska’s News Source on Thursday.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Former Gov. Bill Walker plans to return to the seat he held in 2014, he told Alaska’s News Source on Thursday, but will make the final decision by Monday’s filing deadline.

“We need some financial stability for the business sector,” he said over the phone. “Too many people are leaving Alaska because we just don’t have a stable economy and ... we need to make that happen. ”, his revenue commissioner during his last term, he told Alaksa’s News Source. He plans to run as an independent.

“I’ve been talking about a fiscal plan since 2013, when we were started drawing down our savings,” he said. MORE: Full Alaska election coverage here Several people running for governor have not officially declared which office they are running for yet. Walker, as well as most of those who have announced gubernatorial runs, have not yet filed with the Division of Elections. Walker most recently ran for governor in 2022, which was unsuccessful.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy was reelected in that race. Including Walker, there are 18 people currently running for governor, and including his presumed ticket, seven have announced lieutenant governors. Those include: Troopers seen ordering people out of Fairbanks building with rifles in response to armed robbery reportAlaska Airlines may be fined $165K for allowing drunk passengers on board multiple flights, FAA saysElection 2026: House Speaker looking at Senate run, leaving role open for next body





KTVF11 / 🏆 267. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alaska Politics Alaska Election Election Results Who's Running For Alaska Governor Gubernatorial Race Alaska News Ktuu Ktvf Bill Walker Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Opinion: With his veto of House Bill 78, Gov. Dunleavy makes it clear who he servesPublic servants deserve more than political bargaining chips, especially in a state struggling to keep them.

Read more »

Election 2026: Tom Begich announces former USDA state director as Lt. Gov pickFormer Alaska Senate Minority Leader and one of the few democratic gubernatorial candidates Tom Begich announced Julia Hnilicka, a Biden appointee to the Alaska arm of the USDA, as his lieutenant governor in Fairbanks Wednesday evening.

Read more »

Gov. Jared Polis signs campus abortion pill access bill, optional registration fee and more new lawsCollege campuses across Colorado will have to provide students access to abortion medication starting next summer, under new legislation signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Jared Polis.

Read more »

Former Alaska Gov. Bill Walker weighing another run for governorRepublican-turned-independent Bill Walker said he wants to highlight the need for a long-term fiscal plan.

Read more »