Former Girlfriend Alleges Maine Senate Candidate Graham Platner Defended Nazi Tattoo, Cheated on Fiancée

A woman claiming to be a former girlfriend of Maine Democrat Senate nominee Graham Platner has alleged that he cheated on his fiancée with her and defended his Nazi tattoo, a Totenkopf skull and crossbones, as a reminder that 'the U.S. was the evil bad guy overseas.' The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she asked Platner about the tattoo's origins and he admitted knowing about its Nazi connections. She shared screenshots of text messages from September 2021 discussing the tattoo. Platner's campaign spokesperson attributed the tattoo to a 'bravado sob story' about surviving Ramadi and losing friends there, contrasting Platner's willingness to answer questions with Susan Collins' refusal to discuss her controversial votes. Platner secured his nomination just days after multiple women came forward with allegations of 'unsettling' behavior during their relationships with him. Conservative commentator Lyndsey Fifield, who dated Platner from 2013 to 2015, claimed he would be rough while discussing violence and once held her against her will during an argument. She also doubted his claims of ignorance about the Nazi tattoo's meaning. Other women described patterns of heavy drinking and womanizing.

A woman claiming to be a former girlfriend of Maine Democrat Senate nominee Graham Platner has alleged that he cheated on his fiancée with her and defended his Nazi tattoo, a Totenkopf skull and crossbones, as a reminder that 'the U.S. was the evil bad guy overseas.

' The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she asked Platner about the tattoo's origins and he admitted knowing about its Nazi connections. She shared screenshots of text messages from September 2021 discussing the tattoo. Platner's campaign spokesperson attributed the tattoo to a 'bravado sob story' about surviving Ramadi and losing friends there, contrasting Platner's willingness to answer questions with Susan Collins' refusal to discuss her controversial votes.

Platner secured his nomination just days after multiple women came forward with allegations of 'unsettling' behavior during their relationships with him. Conservative commentator Lyndsey Fifield, who dated Platner from 2013 to 2015, claimed he would be rough while discussing violence and once held her against her will during an argument. She also doubted his claims of ignorance about the Nazi tattoo's meaning. Other women described patterns of heavy drinking and womanizing





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Graham Platner Maine Senate Nazi Tattoo Cheating Unsettling Behavior Women's Allegations

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