Former Giants running back Dan Doornink dead at 70

Doornink, a Yakima, Wash. native, starred at Washington State before being selected by the Giants in the seventh round of the 1978 NFL Draft.

Doornink, a Yakima, Wash. native, starred at Washington State before being selected by the Giants in the seventh round of the 1978 NFL Draft. Seattle Seahawks’ Dan Doornink runs the football against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado, on Nov. 25, 1984.

He appeared in 12 games with three starts in his rookie campaign, rushing for 306 yards and one touchdown while averaging 5.1 yards per attempt. The Giants then traded him to Seattle in 1979 and he enjoyed a strong seven-year run with the franchise, with Seattle’s obituary labeling him a “Seahawks legend. ” Doornink immediately became the team’s starting running back and rushed for 844 yards and 11 touchdowns over the next two seasons.

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He helped the team reach the playoffs for the first time in the 1983 season and became a part of franchise lore during the 1984 playoffs. New York Giants quarterback Joe Pisarcik hands the ball to running back Dan Doornink during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sept. 17, 1978. He rushed for 1,530 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns with Seattle from 1979-85, and finished his career with 1.836 rushing yards and 15 rushing scores.

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After his career ended, Doornink became a doctor practicing internal medicine in the Yakima Valley and earned the “Dr. Dan” nickname while following in his father’s footsteps, per his obituary. Doornink endured a medical scare in 2021 when he was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator after contracting Covid-19,Sources told the outlet’s sister station that an autoimmune disease he carried made it harder for him to fight against the deadly virus.

“Dan was known for his sharp mind, quick wit, integrity, and love of people,” his obituary said. “He enjoyed coaching his children’s sports teams, leading the men’s ministry at church, homeschooling his kids, moonlighting as an expert witness in medical malpractice cases, and simply living life with his best friend Sharon. “