Unfortunately, neither running back Dante 'Turbo' Miller nor cornerback Tre Hawkins III got to experience much winning during their respective tenures with the

Aug 18, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Tre Hawkins III stands for the national anthem before the game against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium.

| USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect Unfortunately, neither running back Dante “Turbo” Miller nor cornerback Tre Hawkins III had much success during their tenures with the Both men heard their names called in the 2027 United Football League Draft, and they landed on the two teams that competed in last season’s title game. The reigning champion Louisville Kings selected Hawkins in the fourth round , and the runner-up DC Defenders took Miller in the 12th .

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The UFL, which has eight teams and begins play in late March, can offer NFL castoffs a welcome chance to continue their professional careers. Those who stand out could find themselves on a training camp roster next summer. New York took a chance on Hawkins in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and gave him a decent look during his rookie season.

Hawkins had a path to a solid role in the secondary, but he fractured his lumbar spine in December 2024. He was waived before the 2025 season and tried to make a comeback with the Washington Commanders. The Temple, Texas, native has played only one game since last November and spent less than a week with the Minnesota Vikings before being cut at the end of August. This is a violent sport that can shorten careers and lives.

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May 21, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants running back Dante Miller participates in a drill during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectIf Miller can flash his natural ability in D.C. , an NFL team may decide to scoop him up. Given most executives’ aversion to paying top dollar for the position, running back depth is valuable.

They remain connected to the gridiron, however, and will be looking for a way back to the NFL. There is no reason to obsess over the future, though. They can showcase their skills and endless tenacity in the UFL, and that is something to be thankful for this holiday season. Check out the latest episode of the Locked On Giants podcast on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

| Courtesy of Locked On Podcast NetworkAlex House is a passionate sports writer committed to providing readers with insightful and engaging coverage. His experiences in New England as a Connecticut resident and University of Rhode Island journalism student have helped shape him into who he is today. He also writes for ClutchPoints.com.