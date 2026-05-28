Former Georgia detention officer arrested on rape charges, covered in scratches in mugshot

A former jail guard in Georgia has been arrested and faces rape and other charges after state police say he held a woman in her home last week who left him with dozens of scratches as she fought back.

A former jail guard in Georgia has been arrested and faces rape and other charges after state police say he held a woman in her home last week who left him with dozens of scratches as she fought back.

Kirk Taylor Martin, 28, of Acworth, was arrested and was also charged with aggravated sexual battery, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit sodomy, false imprisonment and obstructing an emergency call, The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release. The woman was held March 7 and into the early morning hours of March 8 before she was able to contact someone outside the home, said Greg Ramey of the GBI.

A booking photo showed Martin with dozens of scratches on his chest, neck, shoulders, and face. Ramey said those injuries came from the woman’s efforts to resist the attack. Murray County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jimmy Davenport said Martin was fired last April for jail policy violations. In one instance, Martin gave an inmate the wrong medication.

The other violations involved jail procedures and did not affect any inmates, Davenport said.

Kirk Taylor Martin, 28, of Acworth, was arrested and was also charged with aggravated sexual battery, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit sodomy, false imprisonment and obstructing an emergency call, The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release. As the week comes to a close, Mobile is preparing to say goodbye to a beloved familiar face in local journalism.

Longtime NBC 15 colleague Darwin Singleton is rDarius Lucky has received two sentences of Life Without the Possibility of Parole following his convictions for the Capital Murder of 9-year-old Cailee Knight,Leo Garcia Venegas left Mobile's Federal Courthouse Wednesday still unsure of what would happen next. The attorneys for the Spanish speaking Baldwin County const"What were you and Saryah doing?

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