Former Friends Star's Assistant Sentenced in Ketamine Death Case

Kenneth Iwamasa, the personal assistant to the late Matthew Perry, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine that caused the actor's death and is set to be sentenced to three years and five months in prison after a lengthy investigation.

by ALEXX ALTMAN-DEVILBISS | The National News DeskThe personal assistant to former “Friends” star Matthew Perry is the last person to be sentenced following a 2 1/2-year investigation into the actor’s death.

Kenneth Iwamasa, 60, is scheduled to appear in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty in August 2024 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine resulting in death. Four of his co-defendants have already been sentenced over the past year. Prosecutors are asking the judge to sentence him to three years and five months in prison — significantly less than he could have faced without cooperating, but still more than all but one of his co-defendants received.

Iwamasa’s lawyers argued in a court filing that he was an employee carrying out his employer’s wishes and had a “particular vulnerability” in his relationship with Perry.

“Matthew trusted Kenny. We trusted Kenny,” she wrote.

“Kenny’s most important job — by far — was to be my son’s companion and guardian in his fight against addiction. We trusted a man without a conscience, and my son paid the price. ” The actor had been receiving ketamine treatments for depression, an increasingly common off-label use for the drug. In the final days of Perry’s life, Iwamasa was injecting him with ketamine six to eight times a day.

On Oct. 23, 2023, he allegedly gave the 54-year-old actor a large dose before leaving to run errands. He returned to find Perry dead in the Jacuzzi. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner determined ketamine was the primary cause of death, with drowning listed as a secondary cause. At first, Iwamasa lied to police, omitting ketamine from the list of medications Perry had been using and saying nothing about the injections.

But after investigators served a search warrant in January 2024, he began cooperating. Prosecutors are asking the judge to sentence him to three years and five months in prison. A Leander resident who bought a Powerball ticket during a morning coffee run has claimed half of a $20 million jackpot, the Texas Lottery announced.

The winningSAN ANTONIO - A teenager was arrested Tuesday afternoon after shooting a man while he as robbing two people during a violent series of encounters back in May. Joseph Anthony Aguilar Campos, 18, was charged with aggravateStart your morning with The National News Desk as Jan Jeffcoat sits down with Senior Fellow in Pediatrics at IMA, Dr. Katherine Welch.

Start your morning with The National News Desk as Jan Jeffcoat sits down with former White House economic advisor Steve Moore.





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