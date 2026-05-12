Former Footballer Wins Partial Victory in Racial Discrimination Case Against Former Manager and Crawley Town

Amrit Bansal-McNulty has seen several claims of racial harassment upheld by an employment tribunal following abuse from ex-manager John Yems, though claims against QPR were dismissed.

A significant legal battle within the realm of English football has reached a pivotal conclusion as an employment tribunal delivered a partial victory for Amrit Bansal-McNulty.

The half-Indian athlete brought forward a series of harrowing allegations regarding racial and religious discrimination, as well as harassment, which he endured during a loan spell at Crawley Town. Central to the case was the conduct of former manager John Yems, who was found to have subjected the player to vile racial slurs.

One of the most egregious examples upheld by the tribunal involved Yems referring to Bansal-McNulty as a 'curry muncher' and making derogatory comments regarding the lack of 'curry pizza' provided by a club sponsor. While Yems attempted to defend his actions by claiming the remarks were merely 'banter', the tribunal rejected this notion, ruling that the behavior constituted harassment on the grounds of race.

Consequently, the tribunal determined that Crawley Town was vicariously liable for the manager's conduct, as the abuse occurred during the course of his employment. This ruling marks a severe indictment of the culture permitted under Yems' leadership at the club. In the wake of these findings, Bansal-McNulty is now seeking a substantial compensation package totaling approximately 12 million pounds.

This staggering sum is intended to address what the claimant describes as psychiatric injuries and a career-ending trajectory resulting directly from the treatment he suffered. The player, who joined Queens Park Rangers in 2014 at the young age of 14, saw his professional aspirations crumble after the trauma of his experience at Crawley Town.

Despite his early promise, he left QPR in 2022 without ever making an appearance for the first team, and he has not played professionally since his contract expired. The tribunal acknowledged the severity of the emotional and professional toll, though it noted that a separate remedy hearing would be necessary to determine the exact financial compensation, making it premature to comment on the final implications of the liability judgment at this stage.

However, the legal outcome was not a complete victory for the athlete, as the claims brought against his parent club, QPR, were dismissed. Bansal-McNulty had alleged that QPR and their then-manager, Chris Ramsey, had failed to act adequately on his complaints of racism while he was on loan. Both the club and Ramsey denied any wrongdoing throughout the proceedings.

The player specifically highlighted a phone call from Ramsey on the day Yems was suspended, claiming that Ramsey was more preoccupied with whether the player had leaked the story to the press than with the player's wellbeing. Bansal-McNulty described this line of questioning as intimidating, especially since his contract was due to expire only two months later.

While Ramsey had previously been recognized with an MBE for his services to diversity in sport, he eventually left his role as technical director following a review of the academy structure, though this departure was presented as an unrelated development. The broader fallout for John Yems has been historic within the sport. Following accusations from multiple squad members in April 2022, the Football Association launched its own investigation.

Yems faced 15 charges of using discriminatory language; while he denied most of them, 11 were upheld by the FA disciplinary commission. This resulted in the longest ban for discrimination ever handed down in English football, starting at 17 months and later extended to three years following an appeal. In its closing observations, the tribunal remarked that there are no real winners in this case.

While the claimant found some justice against Yems and Crawley Town, the failure of the claims against QPR left a gap in the desired accountability. Furthermore, the tribunal noted that Yems would never achieve the exoneration of character he sought, as his conduct was fundamentally incompatible with the standards of professional football





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