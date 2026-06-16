Former footballer Paul Merson shares his harrowing experience of being diagnosed with melanoma

Paul Merson, a former English footballer, has spoken out about his diagnosis with melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, at the age of 43. He has been open about his struggles with addiction, but being told he had cancer was one of the scariest moments of his life.

Paul Merson , a former English footballer, has shared his harrowing experience of being diagnosed with melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer , at the age of 43.

Merson, who won six trophies with Arsenal and made over 400 appearances for the club, has been open about his struggles with addiction, but being told he had cancer was one of the scariest moments of his life. He recalled how he ignored the warning signs of a mole on his back changing, despite being aware of the potential risks.

Merson's experience is a stark reminder of the importance of sun safety, and he is now championing a campaign by Boots and Macmillan Cancer Support to raise awareness of the issue. The campaign aims to educate people on the dangers of skin cancer and the importance of taking precautions to prevent it.

Merson's story is a poignant warning, given that diagnoses of skin cancer have surged in Britain over the past decade, with cases of melanoma increasing by almost a third. The NHS has issued guidance on how to prevent skin cancer, including being careful in the sun and using sunscreen regularly.

Merson's experience is a personal and emotional reminder of the devastating effects of skin cancer, and he hopes that his story will inspire others to take action and protect themselves from the disease





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Paul Merson Melanoma Skin Cancer Sun Safety Boots Macmillan Cancer Support

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