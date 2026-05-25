Former footballer Paddy Kenny vents anger over police demand for event certificate at Harvey Willgoose gathering

Former footballer Paddy Kenny has expressed his disbelief at the current state of the country after police turned up to a gathering for murdered schoolboy Harvey Willgoose and demanded an event certificate. The goalkeeper, who has played for Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield United, shared his thoughts on social media at the Hog's Head pub in Hackenthorpe, South Yorkshire.

Former footballer Paddy Kenny has said he 'can't believe what this country is coming to' after police turned up to a gathering for murdered schoolboy Harvey Willgoose and 'demanded an event certificate '.

The Halifax-born goalkeeper, who has played for Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield United, shared his thoughts on social media at the Hog's Head pub in Hackenthorpe, South Yorkshire. It comes as friends and family of the tragic teenager - who was stabbed to death on his lunch break by another pupil - had organised the get-together in memory of the late 15-year-old. Stalls at the pub included cakes and crafts, jewellery, hook a duck, inflatable axe-throwing and face painting.

However, Mr Kenny on Sunday vented his anger on X - claiming police 'turned up asking for an event certificate'. He explained: 'So I'm just here, at the Harvey Fest. And it's a massive thing for Harvey Willgoose... his mum and dad have put on outside.

'And look at this - police have turned up asking for an event certificate. What the f*** has this world come to.

' He continued: 'Unf***ing believeable. I can't catch my f***ing breath.

' Harvey Willgoose was stabbed to death at school in Sheffield. Paddy Kenny has since offered ongoing support to Harvey's family - last month headlining a special 'Evening With' fundraising night for a youth club initiative, Harvey's Hub, in Beighton, Sheffield





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Paddy Kenny Harvey Willgoose Police Event Certificate Crime Knife Crime School Murder Stabbing All Saints Catholic High School Mohammed Umar Khan Sheffield Crown Court Youth Club Harvey's Hub Prime Minister Belgium EU Leaders Knife Crime School Murder Stabbing All Saints Catholic High School Mohammed Umar Khan Sheffield Crown Court Youth Club Harvey's Hub Prime Minister

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Former footballer Paddy Kenny vents anger over police demand for event certificate at Harvey Willgoose gatheringFormer footballer Paddy Kenny has expressed his disbelief over a police demand for an event certificate at a gathering for murdered schoolboy Harvey Willgoose. The goalkeeper, who has played for Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield United, shared his thoughts on social media at the Hog's Head pub in Hackenthorpe, South Yorkshire.

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