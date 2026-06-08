Former Football Players Report Cognitive Gains from Red Light Therapy in New Clinical Trial

A clinical trial conducted by University of Utah neurologists shows that infrared light therapy, or photobiomodulation, improved brain health markers in former BYU and NFL players Tom Holmoe and Jim Herrmann without any observed side effects. The results add to a growing body of evidence suggesting this non-invasive treatment could help mitigate effects of repetitive head trauma.

A promising new chapter in the fight against chronic traumatic encephalopathy ( CTE ) and other brain injuries stemming from contact sports has emerged from Park City, Utah, where former collegiate and professional football players have reported significant cognitive improvements following a non-invasive treatment using infrared light.

The 12-week clinical trial, centered on photobiomodulation (PBM) therapy, involved Tom Holmoe, a recently retired Brigham Young University athletic director who also played for the San Francisco 49ers and earned three Super Bowl rings, and Jim Herrmann, a key member of BYU's 1984 national championship defensive line who later played in the NFL. Both men participated in a standardized series of cognitive and physical function tests at the University of Utah Department of Neurology before and after wearing specialized infrared headsets daily from November through February.

The post-trial analysis, led by neurologists Dr. Elisabeth Wilde, Dr. Carrie Esopenko, and Dr. Hannah Lindsey, revealed measurable enhancement across the majority of studied areas with no discernible side effects, mirroring the outcomes of an earlier 2021 trial with current BYU football players. The technology at the heart of this research is photobiomodulation, often referred to as red light or infrared light therapy.

It involves delivering specific wavelengths of light to the brain via a headset, a process believed to stimulate cellular energy production and reduce inflammation. The 2021 BYU trial, which Holmoe helped facilitate as athletic director, provided a compelling foundation: 13 players using active PBM headsets showed cognitive and physical improvements over a season, while a control group of 13 wearing sham devices experienced declines.

The most startling discovery was the apparent elimination of inflammatory markers in the brains of those receiving the real treatment. Intrigued by these objective data and subsequent studies, Holmoe, upon his retirement, volunteered for the latest phase, driven by a personal awareness of potential long-term effects from his football career that began at age 12. Holmoe, now 66, described noticeable benefits that extended beyond the test scores.

He reported improved memory recall, stating he could more easily retrieve lost thoughts, and a general sense of calm and reduced mental strain. While he acknowledged that retirement and a forthcoming mission for his church could also contribute to lower stress levels, he emphasized that his improvements were consistent across every category in the rigorous neuropsychological testing, even on a day when he felt unwell before the second assessment.

"It is mind-blowing," Holmoe remarked, cautiously optimistic but grounded in the science. He expressed a desire to incorporate the therapy into his future life and highlighted its potential broader application. The findings were presented at the "Healthy America 2026 - Going for the Summit" conference in Park City, where Holmoe and fellow former player Larry Carr discussed the treatment alongside Lew Lim, founder of Vielight which manufactures the devices, and Scot Faulkner of the Photobiomodulation Foundation.

With football at all levels grappling with the long-term consequences of head trauma, this low-risk, non-pharmacological intervention represents a significant beacon of hope for athletes and others suffering from brain injuries, though researchers caution that larger, long-term studies are needed to confirm these initial results and establish standardized protocols





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