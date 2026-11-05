Former Firefighter Scott Carlson Loses Appeal Over COVID Vaccine Mandate

Former Redmond firefighter Scott Carlson loses appeal after refusing vaccine mandate. The Ninth Circuit upheld the lower court ruling against him and colleagues seeking religious exemptions.

Former Redmond fire lieutenant Scott Carlson suffered a significant legal defeat after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling against him. The decision confirms that the City of Redmond did not violate civil rights laws when it terminated Carlson and other firefighters for refusing to comply with a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirement.

Legal Proceedings Against the City

The appellate court affirmed the federal district court judgment that had previously rejected the firefighters' claims. The lower court had ruled that the city adequately accommodated their religious beliefs and that the terminations were lawful responses to public health mandates. The Ninth Circuit found no error in this initial assessment, effectively closing the door on their primary legal arguments regarding religious discrimination.

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Religious Beliefs and Employment Status

Scott Carlson, who previously served as a lieutenant with the Redmond Fire Department, argued that his religious beliefs prohibited him from receiving the vaccine. He sought a religious exemption from the mandate, asserting that compliance would violate his faith. The city denied this exemption request, leading to his dismissal from the position he held for many years.

Allegations of Workplace Discrimination

Carlson and his legal team claimed that the city failed to provide reasonable accommodations for their religious objections. They argued that the city could have transferred them to non-emergency roles or other positions where vaccination was not required. Despite these assertions, the courts found no evidence of unlawful retaliation or inadequate accommodation efforts by the employer.

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Impact on Pandemic Response Team

During the initial phase of the pandemic, Carlson and his colleagues responded to some of America's first cases without any recorded instances of cross-contamination. He stated that they worked for eighteen months with zero cross-contaminations, demonstrating high efficacy in their duties. This track record was cited by the defense to argue against the necessity of the mandate for this specific team.

Representation by First Liberty Institute

The firefighters were represented by the First Liberty Institute, a legal organization specializing in religious liberty cases. Attorney Cliff Martin emphasized that the case involved more than just a disagreement over vaccine policy. He argued that the city withheld information about available positions that could have allowed the employees to remain on the job. Martin expressed hope that the Ninth Circuit would reverse the summary judgment, but the court declined to do so.