Former FIFA stars join Mamdani, Hochul to unveil 50K-person World Cup final watch party in Central Park

Famous former footballers joined Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Gov. Kathy Hochul and FIFA President Gianni Infantino Monday to announce New York City will host a massive, free watch party in Central Park f…

Famous former footballers joined Mayor Zohran Mamdani , Gov. Kathy Hochul and FIFA President Gianni Infantino Monday to announce New York City will host a massive, free watch party in Central Park for the World Cup Finals.

More than 50,000 lucky local soccer fanatics are expected for the July 19 event on Central Park’s Great Lawn, officials said at a news conference. Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a watch party for the FIFA World Cup final in Central Park for 50,000 fans during an event on June 8, 2026.

“The most iconic match of the most iconic tournament in the world deserves to be watched in the most iconic park in the world, with the most iconic skyline as its backdrop,” said Mamdani. A total of 52,600 tickets will be up for grabs for the event, with about 20% of the spots reserved for local nonprofit organizations and “NYC service volunteers,” according to City Hall. beginning Thursday, June 11 at 10 a.m. The lottery will remain open through July 16,” City Hall wrote in a press release.

Legendary former soccer stars were in attendance for the announcement — including African player and former Liberian President George Weah and Italian players Roberto Baggio and Christian “Bobo” Vieri. Mayor Mamdani shows off soccer skills in front of Governor Hochul, FIFA stars, and the press in Central Park on Monday.

“Thank you to every citizen of New York for making New York what it is, for welcoming the world, and we all know that the world needs an occasion to come together to unite, that’s what the World Cup does,” he said. The event will be made possible through a $6 million investment from Empire State Development, combined with $3.5 million in city dollars, and will feature on-air personalities Charlamagne tha God and Elvis Duran as emcees.

Mamdani touted the gratis nature of the party as he noted sports experiences have become increasingly unattainable for working people. Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a watch party for the FIFA World Cup final in Central Park for 50,000 fans during an event on June 8, 2026. James Messerschmidt for the NY PostMayor Mamdani shows off soccer skills in front of Governor Hochul, FIFA stars, and the press in Central Park on Monday.





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