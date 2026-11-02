Former FBI Chicago Chief Sues DOJ Over Wrongful Termination

Douglas DePodesta files lawsuit against Justice Department officials, alleging he was forced out due to political pressure from U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros regarding failed prosecutions.

Douglas DePodesta, the former special agent in charge of the FBI's Chicago Field Office, has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that his termination resulted from wrongful blame assigned by top Justice Department officials. The legal action, submitted on Monday, claims that DePodesta was forced to resign this summer after being scapegoated for the collapse of prosecutions against six demonstrators involved in the Broadview Six case.

Core Details of the Lawsuit

The 24-year FBI veteran asserts in the suit that federal prosecutors pushed politically motivated charges against Chicago protesters before adequately gathering evidence. DePodesta states that his superiors informed him that FBI Director Kash Patel desired his removal, leading to his involuntary departure despite his objections to the narrative surrounding the failed cases.

Also read Former FBI Chicago head Doug DePodesta sues FBI, DOJ; says he was forced to resign over failed immigration prosecutions

The complaint specifically targets Andrew Boutros, the top federal prosecutor in Illinois, accusing him of initiating a campaign within the Department of Justice to shift responsibility onto DePodesta. The FBI and the Justice Department have not immediately responded to requests for comment regarding the allegations contained in the filing.

Stakeholder Positions and Conflicts

DePodesta's attorneys allege that Boutros faced intense pressure from Justice Department leadership throughout the immigration crackdown to pursue felony charges against demonstrators. The lawsuit claims Boutros sent emails demanding that DePodesta open investigations into individuals with political views opposing the Trump administration, often overriding objective evidence.

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Boutros reportedly pressured attorneys in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois to press charges prematurely. The suit notes that Boutros favored felony charges even when assisting attorneys recommended misdemeanors or no charges at all, creating a hostile environment for law enforcement cooperation.

Real-World Impact and Legal Consequences

The legal battle centers on the Broadview Six case, where six people were charged with conspiring to obstruct a federal officer during a protest at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility. Transcripts revealed that a grand jury twice refused to indict the six defendants, despite Boutros' urgings and an unusual speech delivered to jurors, leading to the dismissal of all charges in May.

As the court investigates potential prosecutorial misconduct, parents of victims and other stakeholders are watching closely. Meanwhile, in Mississippi, the parents of a one-year-old boy shot by police protested at the Attorney General's office, while President Donald Trump attended a separate event at the Lincoln Memorial, highlighting the complex political landscape surrounding these legal proceedings.