Former FBI Agent Andrew Reyes Arrested for Brooklyn Hit-and-Run Cover-Up

Former FBI agent Andrew Reyes faces federal charges after allegedly striking a pedestrian in Brooklyn and covering up the incident. Details on the arrest and charges.

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation agent Andrew Reyes appeared before a judge at Brooklyn Federal Court on Thursday for arraignment on serious federal charges. Prosecutors allege that Reyes struck a pedestrian with his government-issued vehicle in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn and subsequently attempted to conceal the crime.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on February 3 near the intersection of Ocean Parkway and Beverly Road. Authorities accuse Reyes of displaying a complete disregard for human life and his sworn duty to uphold the law during the alleged hit-and-run and subsequent cover-up attempt.

Also read FBI agent charged with Brooklyn hit-and-run and lying to investigators

Crash Details and Vehicle Misuse

Federal prosecutors state that at approximately 6:20 a.m. on February 3, Reyes was operating an FBI-issued vehicle with emergency lights and sirens activated. Instead of adhering to traffic regulations, prosecutors allege that Reyes decided to run a red light and drive the wrong way down the street.

According to court documents, the former agent was traveling northbound while positioned on the southbound side of Ocean Parkway. In this position, he collided with an unnamed man who was crossing the sidewalk. The impact sent the pedestrian crashing to the pavement, resulting in significant injuries that required immediate medical attention.

Advertisement

Alleged Cover-Up and Dragging Victim

Prosecutors allege that after the collision, Reyes did not render any medical assistance to the injured man. Instead, he is accused of dragging the unconscious body through the snow-covered street and onto the sidewalk. He then propped the victim up on a bench, an act prosecutors describe as part of a deliberate attempt to hide the severity of the incident.

After positioning the victim, Reyes allegedly went back to retrieve his bag and placed it next to the man on the bench. He then fled the scene in his department vehicle without alerting emergency services. Federal prosecutors assert that Reyes never reported the incident, leaving the victim to survive the injuries on his own.

Bail Hearing and Family Intervention

During the arraignment proceedings on Thursday afternoon, Reyes displayed visible emotion and wept as his parents signed legal documents. They put up their personal assets as collateral to secure his bail, which was set at one hundred thousand dollars. This financial intervention allowed Reyes to be released from custody.

Following the hearing, Reyes walked out of the courthouse flanked by his family members and his legal counsel. Despite the presence of media personnel outside the facility, he refused to answer any questions regarding the alleged crime or the circumstances surrounding the accident in Brooklyn.

Advertisement

Charges and Official Condemnation

Andrew Reyes has been formally charged with willfully depriving an individual of his constitutional rights while acting under color of law. He also faces charges for making false statements to federal investigators. These charges reflect the government's stance that his actions went beyond simple negligence.

Nocella, speaking on behalf of the prosecution, condemned the alleged conduct. He stated that the defendant demonstrated a shocking disregard for human life and his sworn oath. The charges send a clear message that no one is above the law, particularly those who abuse their position of trust.

Employment Status and Legal Future

Reyes had been employed as a special agent by the FBI since 2023. However, following the arrest and arraignment, he is no longer employed by the agency. The federal charges now outline the potential legal consequences he faces for the alleged actions in Midwood.

The victim ultimately survived his injuries, but the failure to provide aid or report the crash remains a central part of the prosecution's case. Reyes will now proceed through the federal legal system to answer for the alleged deprivation of rights and the false statements submitted to authorities.