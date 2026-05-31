Former F1 star Ralf Schumacher ties the knot with Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne in a glitzy ceremony in St Tropez

Former F1 star Ralf Schumacher has tied the knot with Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne in a glitzy ceremony in St Tropez. The four-part documentary series, 'Ralf & Etienne: Wir sagen Ja (We say Yes)', is already on air with the season finale wedding episode due to be broadcast later this week.

Former F1 star Ralf Schumacher tied the knot with Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne in a glitzy ceremony in St Tropez on Saturday - with the event being filmed to cap their new documentary series .

Dressed in navy blue suits with light blue ties, the pair wed in the stunning French coastal town to kick off what had been billed as a three-day celebration. The couple were a picture of happiness as they celebrated in front of their loved ones. Schumacher, 50, and Etienne, who is 14 years his junior, own a home nearby.

And cameras from Sky and Wow were there to film the wedding as part of a new documentary series following their lives. The four-part series, 'Ralf & Etienne: Wir sagen Ja (We say Yes)' is already on air with the season finale wedding episode due to be broadcast later this week. It is expected to include coverage of Bousquet-Cassagne having a facelift ahead of the ceremony, with the 36-year-old keen to have the procedure despite his partner's reservations.

Ralf Schumacher's ex-wife Cora Schumacher sent a heartfelt message to her ex-husband ahead of his new marriage. The pair tied the knot in 2001 and they were together for 13 years, sharing a son, David.

However, after they split and Schumacher revealed he was in a same-sex relationship, their relationship escalated into a bitter feud, with Cora even burning her wedding dress. She also made a public plea to Schumacher to leave her alone so she could 'heal in peace' after she had reacted angrily to his bombshell, claiming she had 'wasted her best years' on him.

But when the marriage was first reported she said she and her new partner Steven Bo Bekendam were happy for the pair, saying: Schumacher's brother Michael, the seven-time F1 world champion, is wheelchair-bound after a horrifying skiing crash in 2013





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