Former Epstein Assistant Testifies Before House Oversight Committee, Claims She Knew Nothing of Abuse

Lesley Groff, who served as Jeffrey Epstein's executive assistant for 18 years, defended her role as strictly professional during a closed‑door hearing, while lawmakers questioned her knowledge of the daily massages that became a venue for sexual assault.

Lesley Groff , the former executive assistant who worked for Jeffrey Epstein for eighteen years, appeared before the House Oversight Committee in a closed‑door session on Tuesday, insisting that her relationship with the convicted financier was purely professional.

The 59‑year‑old, whose name surfaces more than 160,000 times in the trove of documents released by federal investigators, was flanked by two aides as she entered the hearing room on Capitol Hill. Groff told lawmakers that she never witnessed any sexual misconduct at Epstein's Manhattan townhouse, even though she had coordinated daily appointments for massages that later victims described as the setting for abuse.

She maintained that the massages were performed by licensed therapists, a claim that drew sharp skepticism from Democratic Representative Stephen Lynch, who noted the stark inconsistency of a person who had been so closely involved with Epstein claiming total ignorance of his predatory activities. During the testimony, Groff described the personal toll of the public scrutiny, saying the "scarlet letter" attached to her name had alienated friends and exposed her family to harassment.

She recounted her duties as a gatekeeper for Epstein, arranging meetings with high‑profile businessmen, politicians, and even coordinating a 2012 lunch invitation for then‑Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Epstein's private Caribbean island. While she acknowledged having visited the island, Groff emphasized that the bulk of her work took place in New York and that Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell had instructed her not to socialize with their contacts, asserting that their private affairs were outside her remit.

She also reiterated that she never had a romantic or sexual relationship with Epstein and that the financier's claims of being blackmailed over a 2008 plea deal were the only narrative she was aware of regarding his legal troubles. The committee's inquiry, which has examined Epstein's connections to a range of political figures including former presidents and prominent business leaders, seeks to understand how the government handled the case and whether any obstructions occurred.

Lynch pressed Groff on the logistics of the alleged massage sessions, asking whether she could truthfully assert that she saw nothing improper. He also highlighted reports that Groff served as a point of contact for victims when they were booked for the massages, a detail that further fuels doubts about her claims of ignorance.

In addition to probing her knowledge of the abuse, lawmakers explored Groff's role in facilitating communications between Epstein and former President Donald Trump, though she did not provide specific dates for those contacts. The hearing underscored the ongoing struggle to piece together the full scope of Epstein's network and the extent to which those close to him were aware of, or complicit in, the systemic sexual exploitation that occurred under his patronage





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