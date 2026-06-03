Former England Rugby Star Lawrence Dallaglio Accused of Excessive Spending Amid Bankruptcy

Bankrupt 2003 Rugby World Cup winner Lawrence Dallaglio faces allegations of lavish spending, including £1,000 monthly on clothing and alcohol, leaving no funds for debts or taxes. He denies claims of being uncooperative.

Lawrence Dallaglio , the former England rugby captain who led his team to World Cup glory in 2003, is facing renewed scrutiny over his financial affairs after being accused of maintaining a luxurious lifestyle despite being declared bankrupt last year.

The 52-year-old, who spent his entire club career with Wasps, was forced into bankruptcy after his divorce from Alice, his wife of nearly 20 years. The couple sold their family home for £2.4 million in May, significantly less than the original asking price of £3.3 million, and Dallaglio was ordered to hand over his share of the proceeds to cover an overdrawn director's loan of over £366,500.

Bankruptcy restrictions typically last 12 months in England and Wales, but a judge extended Dallaglio's for an additional three months until August 7, following an application by trustee Nick Parsk. According to a report in The Telegraph, Parsk has accused Dallaglio of continuing to spend heavily, with monthly expenses including £1,000 on clothing and footwear, £1,000 on travel and transport, £800 on groceries, and £500 on alcohol.

The allegations suggest that Dallaglio earned around £200,000 between August and January from his work as a rugby pundit for Premier Sports and a columnist for The Sunday Times, but spent it all without setting aside funds for tax or his divorce settlement. High Court documents obtained by the newspaper show that trustees of Dallaglio's bankruptcy also described him as largely uncooperative, with one alleging evidence of an undisclosed bank account.

The trustee's application for an Income Payments Order, which would require Dallaglio to pay a portion of his surplus income to creditors, was met with claims that he cancelled several appointments for valuing his rugby memorabilia and provided information about his income and spending sporadically and incompletely. The application stated, 'Mr Dallaglio's spending habits mean that there is currently nothing left over to go towards the claims against his bankruptcy estate.

There are no signs of Mr Dallaglio voluntarily reducing his spending - see the figures supplied earlier this year, where expected income decreased but intended expenditure did not. Furthermore, it was only at this time that it came to the applicant's attention that all earnings in the period 01.08.25 to 31.01.26 have been spent without savings for tax.

' In response, Dallaglio rejected many of the claims in a witness statement, insisting he had made significant efforts to collaborate with the trustee and never sought to frustrate or evade the application for an extension. He maintained that he did not conceal assets and noted that his level of engagement was impacted by his father's death at the end of last year, before which he served as his primary carer.

Dallaglio added that he effectively handed over his entire inheritance to the bankruptcy estate. His lawyer, Sanjeev Punj of SP Legal Solutions, told The Telegraph that the trustee's skeleton argument contains allegations strongly disputed by Mr Dallaglio and not accepted. The bankruptcy case stems from Dallaglio's failed sports company, Lawrence Dallaglio Ltd, which collapsed with debts including an overdrawn director's loan of £423,570, over £60,000 owed to liquidators, and claims from HM Revenue and Customs totalling about £350,000.

Despite his financial troubles, Dallaglio has continued to work in rugby media and remains a respected figure in the sport, though his legal battles highlight the challenges faced by former athletes in managing post-career finances. The case is set to continue in court as both sides present their arguments regarding the extension of bankruptcy restrictions and the proposed Income Payments Order





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England Rugby Legend Faces New Insolvency Hearing Over Alleged Lavish SpendingFormer England rugby star Lawrence Dallaglio has been accused of spending excessively on a lavish lifestyle despite being bankrupt. The 2003 World Cup winner was declared bankrupt last year after he and his wife of almost 20 years, Alice, divorced. Dallaglio is accused of continuing to spend heavily and leaving 'nothing' to pay his debts. The report claims that each month the 'excessive spending' incorporated £1,000 on clothing and footwear, the same amount on travel and transport, £800 on groceries and £500 on alcohol. Dallaglio has previously accused his trustee of providing 'an incomplete picture' in terms of how he has cooperated. In High Court documents, trustees of Dallaglio's bankruptcy also accused him of being 'largely uncooperative', with one of them alleging there was 'evidence of an undisclosed bank account'.

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