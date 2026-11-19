Former England rugby star Danika Priim has been found not guilty of sexual assault charges at Leeds Crown Court, ending a trial that sparked public debate.

Former England rugby international and television pundit Danika Priim has been acquitted of sexual assault charges after a jury at Leeds Crown Court found her not guilty of the allegations. The legal proceedings concluded with a verdict of not guilty, bringing an end to a case that had drawn significant attention from both the sports community and the general public due to Priim's high-profile career and media presence.

Trial Details And Court Proceedings

The verdict was delivered on a Thursday following a trial period that spanned three days, where the jury spent just over two hours deliberating before reaching their decision. The court case centered on incidents that allegedly occurred at Horsforth Cricket Club in Leeds on July 22, 2022, a date that remains central to the timeline of events under scrutiny. Danika Priim, who is 42 years old and resides in Keighley, West Yorkshire, faced serious accusations that she had committed a violent act against a female visitor at the venue.

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The Allegations And Witness Testimony

The complainant testified in front of the jury that she was in the bathroom of the cricket club when Priim approached her and allegedly put her hand up her skirt. According to the accuser, Priim grabbed her underwear and private parts, an act the woman described as happening twice, with the second instance occurring as Priim grinned at her before walking away. Two friends of the complainant also provided evidence to the court, stating that they witnessed the incident. One friend claimed that after the alleged attack, Priim laughed and said the word 'wahey' before leaving the toilet area, while the other friend noted exchanging supportive text messages with the victim the following day to encourage her to report the crime.

Priim's Defense And Rebuttal

Danika Priim firmly denied all accusations during her defense, telling the jury that the sexual assault categorically did not happen and that she was never present in the toilets with the three women at the relevant time. She expressed profound confusion to the court regarding the motives behind the allegations, asking why three women would allegedly conspire to make completely false claims against her. Priim also addressed her personal life in court, describing herself as a happy heterosexual woman currently living with a man, seemingly to counter any implications or biases that might arise from the nature of the charges against her.

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Career Highlights And Professional Background

Before facing these legal challenges, Danika Priim had a distinguished career in professional rugby league, having played for major clubs including the Bradford Bulls and the Leeds Rhinos. Her international career included representing England in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, a testament to her status as a top-tier athlete in her sport. She retired from playing the game in 2021, subsequently transitioning into a media role where she has become a recognizable voice on networks such as BBC, Channel 4, and Sky Sports as a pundit and commentator.

Reactions And Immediate Aftermath

The emotional weight of the trial was evident when the verdict was read, with Danika Priim, along with her family and friends seated in the public gallery, breaking down in sobs as the jury announced their decision to clear her of all charges. The acquittal marks the end of the legal process for Priim, allowing her to move forward from the stress and public scrutiny of the court case. While the legal matter is now closed, the case has left a lasting impression on those involved and highlights the complexities of such serious accusations within the public eye.