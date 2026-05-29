Former England footballer Raheem Sterling arrested on suspicion of drug driving

Raheem Sterling, a 31-year-old former England footballer, has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after allegedly crashing his Lamborghini on the M3 motorway in Hampshire. He was bailed pending enquiries and has had a difficult two years since leaving Manchester City for Chelsea.

Former England footballer Raheem Sterling has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving . Sterling, 31, who last played for his country in December 2022, allegedly crashed his Lamborghini on the M3 on Thursday, and was pulled over by police at 9am.

He was bailed pending enquiries, having allegedly crashed into motorway barriers. Hampshire Police said in a statement: Just before 9am on Thursday, we received reports that a Lamborghini was in collision with barriers on the M3 southbound, close to the Minley Interchange. No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, from Berkshire, has been arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, driving dangerously, possession of a Class C drug and failing to provide a specimen. He has been bailed while our enquiries continue. The forward's career has nosedived since he left Manchester City for Chelsea in the summer of 2022.

Having lifted 10 major trophies at City, including four Premier League titles and the FA Cup, the Blues signed him for £50million on a five-year deal worth £325,000-per-week. He endured a torrid spell at Stamford Bridge that saw him exiled to former manager Enzo Maresca's 'bomb squad', and he was forced to train away from the first team for over six months after dramatically sliding down the pecking order.

A failed loan spell with Arsenal came in the 2024-25 season, and his Blues deal was ripped up a matter of months ago. He would go on to sign for Feyenoord in February, and played eight times for the Dutch club without scoring before the end of the season, with his contract now expiring.

The 31-year-old's career has nosedived since he left Manchester City for Chelsea in 2022 Sterling also broke through at Liverpool as a teenager, before leaving Anfield for the Etihad in 2015. He played 82 times for the England senior team, with his last appearance in the 2-1 defeat by France in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup





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