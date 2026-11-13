The FBI said Chetram Balli bought nearly 15,000 shares of a Texas-based software firm two weeks before a public announcement of a $2 billion investment from an Australian company.

The FBI said Chetram Balli bought nearly 15,000 shares of a Texas-based software firm two weeks before a public announcement of a $2 billion investment from an Australian company.

UNITED STATES – JUNE 25: Worldwide Plaza, home to the law offices of Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, stands in New York City. A long-time document specialist at major law firm Cravath, Swaine and Moore has been charged with insider trading, prosecutors announced. Chetram Balli, 54, is accused of using the firms inside mergers information to trade in advance of public announcements. Balli allegedly made more than $70,000 trading on the information from 2025-2026.

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“Balli repeatedly traded on inside information that he misappropriated from his employer and his employer’s clients,” said US Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr.The FBI arrested Balli at his Hollis, Queens, home Thursday morning. The FBI said he bought 14,866 shares of E2open Parent Holdings – a Texas-based software firm two weeks before a public announcement of a $2 billion investment in E2open by an Australian company.

Prosecutors also said he used inside information to trade in advance on the Paramount Skydance acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. Other illegal trades allegedly included his using his law firm’s information to improperly trade in stock in Universal Health Services Inc., Pacira Biosciences Inc. and Forge Global Holdings. Balli had worked at Cravath since 1989.

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His work at the firm included submitting filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result, prosecutors said he had access to confidential information about firm clients and upcoming deals. A spokesperson for Cravath said"This individual, who was not a member of our legal staff, is no longer with the firm. Cravath is working in full cooperation with the authorities investigating the matter and there are no allegations of wrongdoing against the firm.

”The SEC and FINRA surveillance of unusual trades helped lead to the charges he illegally traded in five different company stocks. FBI New York Director James Barnacle said Balli"gained an unfair edge over law-abiding investors and compromised the fairnedd that our markets depend upon. May these charges serve as a warning to others. "