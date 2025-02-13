Former EEOC Commissioner Says Firing Part of 'Agenda to Erase Gender Rights'

Charlotte Burrows, former Equal Employment Opportunity Commission commissioner, claims her firing and the administration's reshaping of the agency's makeup are part of an effort to dismantle protections for women and minorities. She argues that these actions are unlawful and signal a broader rollback of worker protections.

Burrows, who was nominated by Trump in 2020 and confirmed by the Senate, was serving on the EEOC until her dismissal on January 27, one week after Trump took office. She asserts that her dismissal letter pointed out “my support for what they termed radical Biden administration guidance for DEI initiatives and also mentioned my refusal to defend women against extreme gender ideology. Again, their words, not mine.” Trump, according to Burrows, “found me to be an acceptable nominee for a Democratic seat in 2020. I am now being branded a radical extremist. I think it’s the administration’s perspectives that have changed, not mine.” The EEOC, created by Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, is meant to be a bipartisan five-member panel that protects workers from discrimination based on race, gender, disability, and other protected characteristics. The president appoints the commissioners, and the Senate confirms them, but their staggered terms are designed to overlap presidential terms, ensuring the agency's independence. No more than three commissioners can be from the president's political party. The EEOC investigates and imposes penalties on employers found to have violated laws protecting workers from discrimination. It also writes influential rules and guidelines for implementing anti-discrimination laws and conducts workplace outreach and training. The agency's commissioners, both Democrat and Republican, have been sharply divided on many issues in recent years. Both Republican commissioners voted against new guidelines last year stating that misgendering transgender employees or denying access to a bathroom consistent with their gender identity would violate anti-discrimination laws. Burrows believes that investigations into cases involving transgender individuals will continue on paper but that the level of investigation, resources allocated, and likelihood of the EEOC finding cause to believe discrimination occurred will be significantly diminished. She maintains that her dismissal is unlawful and contradicts the fundamental concept of independent agencies like the EEOC, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the National Labor Relations Board. These positions are intentionally designed to extend beyond presidential administrations and cannot be terminated solely based on political affiliation.





