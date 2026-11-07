Former “DWTS” contestant Danielle Fishel thinks judges are harder on women than men: They ‘get a pass’

Fishel and her pro partner, Pasha Pashkov, were eliminated seventh on season 34.

Discussing the judges’ scores for Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess on their final week, Fishel suggested that the judges “have a tendency to be harder on the women than they are on the male celebs.

” Guest judge Shirley Ballas, a Latin dance icon who has long served as a judge on the British progenitor of“I was surprised that Shirley did give him a five because I thought the girls were better than that,” Johnson candidly shared.

Also read Sharna Burgess Details Emotional Struggle of Leaving Son Zane During DWTS Season 35 Comeback

“That’s exactly how I feel too,” Fishel joined, and then broke down where that feeling comes from. “I also thought that a 5 was generous when she had given Tatyana and Julia a 4. I thought, ‘There’s no way that this dance was better than what we had seen. And so, if you were going to give the ladies 4s, I feel like this was worthy of a 4 as well,” Fishel explained.

But even back in week one, a 4 would have come as a shock. But Ballas is notorious for her strict judging. From Fishel’s and Johnson’s points of view, Cameron and Burgess’ shaky Viennese waltz was not noticeably better than Stiles’ and Ezra Sosa’s Argentine tango, or Ali’s and Jan Ravnik’s paso doble.

Advertisement

“I do believe that the judges, all of them, have a tendency to be harder on the women than they are on the male celebs,” Fishel ventured. “It could be wrong. But, in my opinion, I think sometimes the men get a pass that the women don’t get.

”softer on the male celebs She explained, “I am the woman on the panel, and I understand what it is to be a woman, so I can get into more detail about what I’m seeing. Because I support women so much, I let them know what I see, because they are working so hard, I always feel it’s my responsibility if I sense somebody hasn’t given it their all, because I don’t want them to walk away with regret.

”To that point, Fishel expanded her argument to include Inaba as a victim of gender-based bias.

“That same can be said for the audience at home, watching the judges,” she said. “The men get away with being able to give a constructive criticism here or there, whereas the women judges, Carrie Ann and the guest judges, they get booed. Johnson agreed, chiming in a quick “true! ” while Fishel reasoned, “So in general, I think we see a little bit of unfairness with how women are treated in multiple different ways on the show. ”