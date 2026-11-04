Former Dubai Prisoner Bella Daggett Launches Adult Content Empire

Bella Daggett, released from a Dubai jail on false drug charges, returns to the UK to build a lucrative career selling exclusive content on Fansly and Stripchat.

Bella Daggett has pivoted to the adult entertainment industry following her release from a Dubai prison, where she spent nearly a year detained on drug charges that were ultimately dismissed. The 23-year-old British national, who was arrested in March 2025, now operates subscription-based accounts on platforms like Fansly and Stripchat.

Dubai Detention and Legal Ordeal

Bella Daggett arrived in the United Arab Emirates at age 21 to accept a recruitment position, but her trajectory shifted dramatically within weeks of her arrival. She was detained in a police raid alongside a male acquaintance at a residence where she was staying after previous living arrangements collapsed. Authorities alleged drug possession, leading to her incarceration despite her family maintaining she was innocent and simply in the wrong place with the wrong crowd.

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During her detention, Bella Daggett faced severe hardship, including a month without access to showers and three months without clean clothing. Her grandmother, Heather Smith, described the conditions as degrading, noting that female inmates received far less recreation than male prisoners. The family launched a GoFundMe campaign that raised nearly £1,500 to support her legal defense and eventual repatriation.

Return to Britain and New Venture

After the drug allegations were dropped in January, Bella Daggett was ordered to pay approximately £3,000 for overstaying her visa during her detention. She flew back to Britain in March, marking almost a year since her initial arrest. Upon returning, she transitioned away from her previous work as a beautician and modeling agency co-owner to pursue a career in digital content creation.

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She now charges subscribers £7.40 monthly for access to lingerie and lifestyle content on Fansly. For a more immersive interaction, she offers a 'girlfriend experience' tier priced at £148 per month, inviting users to engage in direct chat and personalized interactions.

Live Streaming and Social Media Presence

Bella Daggett has also expanded her digital footprint by performing live on the adult webcam platform Stripchat under a different pseudonym. Her presence on the site has garnered immediate attention, with fans praising her as a standout performer in the current market. She maintains an active social media presence, recently sharing a message with her 22,000 Instagram followers reflecting on her journey from incarceration to her current independence.

Cautious Future and Industry Impact

While Bella Daggett remains hesitant to publicly criticize UAE laws due to their strict nature, she has expressed pride in her resilience and current status. Her career shift highlights the evolving landscape of online monetization for individuals recovering from legal trauma, leveraging personal storytelling and digital engagement to rebuild their lives and financial stability in the UK.