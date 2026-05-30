Former acting chair of the Democratic National Committee Donna Brazile declined to weigh in on Jill Biden's recent remarks about former President Joe Biden's debate performance, saying Democrats should focus on future election cycles instead.

FBI arrests protester who threatened to kill ICE officer's family at NJ detention center protest, Blanche saysDan Sullivan vs. Dan Sullivan: GOP blasts clone candidate as lookalike enters Alaska Senate raceDem Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed recounts smashing vodka bottle after beard criticismFederal judge orders Trump's name removed from Kennedy Center, says only Congress can rename itPope Leo meets with Chicago's far-left mayor, George Floyd's family lawyer at the Vatican Anti-ICE agitator screams ‘I’ll kill your whole f- family’ day after Dem gov praises ‘peaceful protesting’DOJ escalates blue-state ICE standoff after states refuse key federal request New Jersey agitators bite, kick and punch ICE agents as Delaney Hall clashes continue; 9 more arrested: DHSDead voter allegation fuels concerns about voting safeguards as blue state official turns herself inJesse Watters: We have Iran by the bitcoinsActor Scott Baio: 'These people are crazy'Former DNC Chair brushes off questions on Jill Biden 's debate comments: 'I'm focused on '26, '28, '32' Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile declined to weigh in on Jill Biden 's recent remarks about former President Joe Biden 's debate performance , saying Democrats should focus on future election cycles instead.

Former acting chair of the Democratic National Committee Donna Brazile was not interested in talking about former first lady Jill Biden’s comments on being"frightened" watching her husband in the Jill Biden recently told CBS that while watching her husband's debate performance against President Donald Trump, she feared he was suffering a medical emergency and thought he might be having a stroke. Her comments renewed attention on concerns about then-President Joe Biden's age and health, which intensified after his widely scrutinized debate performance.

"I don’t want to talk about Jill Biden right now," Brazile said when Fox News Digital asked her to share her thoughts on the former first lady’s recent comments on her husband’s debate. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden speak to supporters at a watch party for the CNN presidential debate in Atlanta, June 27, 2024.

Fox News Digital pressed Brazile to respond as conversations have been circulating around the 2024 election and what went wrong — particularly following the calling for and release of the 2024 DNC autopsy report, an internal review of the party's 2024 defeat and the factors that contributed to it. Brazile, referring to herself in the third person, urged Democrats to deny any calls to look to the past, and instead focus on the future of the party and upcomingThere has been widespread criticism over how Democrats handled concerns about Joe Biden’s age and his cognitive health, and whether that impacted the party’s performance in 2024.

We made that decision in 2024 when the then-president decided to step down and pass the torch to Kamala," Brazile said. A longtime Democratic strategist, Brazile served as interim chair of the Democratic National Committee in 2011 and again in 2016. She has remained an influential voice within Democratic politics through multiple presidential election cycles and has frequently weighed in on the party's direction following major electoral setbacks.

Jill Biden recently told CBS that while watching her husband's debate performance against President Donald Trump, she feared he was suffering a medical emergency and thought he might be having a stroke.about how it handled concerns about Biden's age and cognitive health for office before he ended his re-election campaign and endorsed Harris. Brazile's comments highlight a divide between Democrats seeking a fuller accounting of the events that led to Biden's withdrawal and the party's 2024 loss and those who believe the focus should shift toward rebuilding ahead of the 2026 midterm elections and future presidential contests.

"Anyone who's focusing on the past is not focused on the future," she said. "I'm actually focused on '26, '28, '32. " Hannah Brennan is a Digital Production Assistant on the Politics team. She previously interned at the Aspen Daily News, where she covered local government meetings, community developments, cultural events and nationally significant political events.

Her reporting included coverage of the Aspen Security Forum and appearances by prominent leaders such as former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. She graduated early with high distinction from the University of Colorado Boulder in December 2025 and joined Fox News Digital in January 2026.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donna Brazile Jill Biden Joe Biden Debate Performance Democratic National Committee

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jill Biden says she was ‘frightened’ by Joe Biden’s 2024 debate performanceFormer first lady Jill Biden told CBS News she feared her husband and former president Joe Biden had a stroke during the 2024 CNN presidential debate, saying she was “frightened.” CNN’s Jake Tapper reports on how Democrats and former Biden administration alumni react to the first lady’s revelation.

Read more »

Jill Biden acknowledges Joe Biden was ‘slowing down’Former first lady Jill Biden told CBS News Sunday Morning that former President Joe Biden was never in cognitive decline but acknowledged he was “slowing down.”

Read more »

Jill Biden reveals she was 'frightened' during debate as Biden faced scrutiny & left raceIt's been nearly two years since the event now commonly referred to as Joe Biden's 'disastrous debate.

Read more »

Jill Biden interview raises concerns around former president's decline: Attorney weighs inConcerns about former President Joe Biden’s health, the handling of questions about it by former first lady Jill Biden.

Read more »