Former Disney Child Star Steven Anthony Lawrence Makes Surprise Appearance on Rob Lowe's Game Show

Steven Anthony Lawrence, a former Disney child star, made an appearance on Rob Lowe's game show The Floor this week. Lawrence previously portrayed the character of Bernard"Beans" Aranguren in the hit show Even Stevens from 2001 through 2003. He also appeared in some of the most popular children's movies of the late 1990s and early 2000s, including My Favorite Martian with Jeff Daniels, The Cat In The Hat with Mike Myers, and Cheaper By The Dozen with Steve Martin.

Former Disney child star Steven Anthony Lawrence shocked fans as he made an appearance on Rob Lowe 's game show The Floor this week. Lawrence previously portrayed the character of Bernard"Beans" Aranguren in the hit show Even Stevens from 2001 through 2003.

He also appeared in some of the most popular children's movies of the late 1990s and early 2000s, including My Favorite Martian with Jeff Daniels, The Cat In The Hat with Mike Myers, and Cheaper By The Dozen with Steve Martin. Although he continues to work as an actor, his last big film was the comedy Kicking & Screaming with Will Ferrell, released in 2005





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Steven Anthony Lawrence Disney Even Stevens The Floor Rob Lowe Fox Trivia Series Renaissance Faire Global News Favorite Role Even Stevens Movie Cheaper By The Dozen The Cat In The Hat Mike Myers Dakota Fanning Kelly Preston Steve Martin Will Ferrell Kicking & Screaming Rebound Bratz Archie's Final Project Universal Studios Alleged Pedophile Retaliation Performer Or Guest Safety Guest Safety Performer Safety

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