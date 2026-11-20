One of the Arizona Diamondbacks' most critical relievers from the 2026 season is moving on to a new team — notably the team with which he spent most of his majo

May 18, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga throws in the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field.

Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect One of the Arizona Diamondbacks' most critical relievers from the 2026 season is moving on to a new team — notably the team with which he spent most of his major league career prior to his arrival in the desert. But this righty, who the Diamondbacks managed to snag on a minor league deal ahead of the 2026 season, is heading back to the Bronx, where he pitched for almost the entirety of his MLB tenure to this point.

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Sep 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Right-handed reliever Jonathan Loasigia, according to recent reports, has signed with the New York Yankees on a two-year deal worth $18 million. The deal was first reported by Levi Luna of tn8.tv Nicaragua and later confirmed by Mark Feinsand.

, was able to cash in on a multi-year contract with a team like the Yankees, who have a bit more financial freedom with which to offer free agents. Arizona's bullpen has not exactly been one of the team's most potent strengths in recent years, but Loaisiga, along with a handful of other arms, helped anchor the D-backs' relief group.ahead of the 2026 season.

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His last truly elite year before 2026 was with the Yankees in 2021, when he pitched to a 2.17 ERA over 70.2 innings. He struggled to put together a full-time season in his next four consecutive years. Loaisiga, 32, averaged nearly 98 MPH on his sinker — his primary fastball.

He did not pick up an exceptional number of whiffs or strikeouts, but limited walks to a minuscule 1.75 BB/9, which also tied a The Diamondbacks' bullpen has now seen a handful of contributors enter free agency. Kevin Ginkel, Ryan Thompson and Taylor Clarke, in addition to Loaisiga, could all potentially sign elsewhere.

Arizona does have a solid bullpen outlook, with electric arms like Brandyn Garcia, Justin Martinez and Juan Morillo all expected to pick up where they left off inm 2026. But losing a high-end reliever can always factor into potential regression, and Loaisiga is no longer a re-sign option. An Arizona native, Alex D'Agostino is the Publisher and credentialed reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI.

He previously served as Deputy Editor for Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals On SI and covered both teams for FanSided. Alex also writes for PHNX Sports. Follow Alex on X/Twitter @AlexDagAZ.