Former Diamondbacks Catcher Signs With Dodgers

The Arizona Diamondbacks, like all other 29 teams in major league baseball, will have to watch plenty of their former major- and minor-league contributors move

Visalia Rawhide's Christian Cerda goes after Fresno Grizzlies' Luis Mendez who missed the plate on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Arizona Diamondbacks, like all other 29 teams in major league baseball, will have to watch plenty of their former major- and minor-league contributors move on to new organizations over the course of free agency.

And one such opportunity-seeker just found one with one of the Diamondbacks' biggest rivals: the Los Angeles Dodgers. Feb 19, 2025; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Christian Cerda poses for a portrait for MLB Media Day at Salt River Fields.

Also read Brewers Little-Known Catcher Exits Milwaukee After 3 Years

Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect On November 2, alongside many other pending free agents, Diamondbacks catching prospect Christian Cerda hit minor league free agency, which ended his tenure with the Reno Aces at the time. And since then, he's inked a deal with the Dodgers — assumedly a minor league deal due to Los Angeles' catcher room being mostly full at the MLB level.

Cerda did not finish the 2026 season as one of the Diamondbacks' top prospects. His numbers over the course of a mere 70 games with the Aces were quite modest. Those who are familiar with the extreme offense-focused environment of both Reno itself and the Pacific Coast League will know that hitter numbers tend to inflate to intense heights due to those circumstances.

Advertisement

Therefore, Cerda's production, according to the park- and league-adjusted metric wRC+, was only good for a value of 68, which is considered 32% below league average. He has, however, turned in above-average seasons at nearly every level below Triple-A up to this point. Cerda's 2026 season was the first taste of that level. Assuming he joins the Dodgers' Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets, Cerda will end up getting another crack at the Pacific Coast League.

Sep 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Gabriel Moreno celebrates his three-run home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Fans of the Diamondbacks may be disappointed to see a prospect head over to the Dodgers' organization and catcher depth always a quality asset. But this is hardly a devastating transaction.

Moreno is currently the only catcher on the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster, as backup James McCann is a free agent. But McCann could be a lower-cost re-sign candidate. If he does return, that would provide Arizona a quality No. 2 catcher once again. , is a catcher who has excelled on both sides of the ball and worked his way up to Double-A. He could be in Reno before too long.

Cerda would, essentially, have had to put up high-level offensive numbers to be in serious consideration for an MLB opportunity with Arizona. It does not necessarily seem likely the Dodgers can provide him that, but moving on at least makes sense. An Arizona native, Alex D'Agostino is the Publisher and credentialed reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI. He previously served as Deputy Editor for Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals On SI and covered both teams for FanSided. Alex also writes for PHNX Sports. Follow Alex on X/Twitter @AlexDagAZ.