Former Detective Rav Wilding Warns Users of Dodgy Fire Sticks

Former detective Rav Wilding warns that using dodgy Fire Sticks is a crime, as UK authorities raid sellers and examine account records of users.

A former detective has revealed the lengths authorities across the UK are going to in order to crack down on the use and sale of dodgy Fire Sticks. Rav Wilding, a former detective, recently appeared on the BBC Morning Live show to issue a fresh warning to people who use the devices. Law enforcement organisations are taking a tougher stance on the sticks and on how they are used and distributed, and several people have been convicted and jailed in recent years for selling and supplying them.

The devices often cost anywhere between £30 and £100. They give customers access to a range of premium TV services without paying, most notably live football matches. Wilding's message was direct: using the devices for this purpose is against the law, even though owning the stick itself is not a crime.

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How Authorities Are Targeting Illegal Fire Stick Use

Authorities are going after the people who sell and distribute the devices, with house raids forming part of the clampdown on sellers. According to Wilding, the people buying the sticks are typically doing so online, often through the black market, and in return they receive a wide range of services for free.

Once a seller has been identified, investigators are now looking through that seller's accounts to find out in more detail who has been using the devices. Wilding explained that authorities then often contact those users, a new step in the process. It is estimated that around four million people or households currently have these Fire Sticks.

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Wilding said that this includes checking bank statements to identify individuals who have been paying for such a service. He added that people who have paid for the sticks should possibly expect a conversation with the police if officers want to know why they made those payments.

Stakeholder Views on the Crackdown Led by FACT

The anti-piracy organisation FACT is playing a leading role in the crackdown on the devices, liaising with police forces across the country. Kieron Sharp, chairman of FACT, has outlined the range of action the organisation can take against those involved.

Sharp said FACT has a wide range of enforcement options. These run from issuing cease and desist notices to 'knock and talk' visits, and through to full criminal prosecutions where appropriate. He stressed that FACT will take robust action not only against sellers and distributors, but also against those facilitating and profiting from the illegal activity.

Subscription service providers have also joined authorities in their clampdown attempts. Wilding stated that these providers are losing money because of illegal use, and that they have been reaching out to and taking action against people using the devices illegally.

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Legal Risks and Consequences for Fire Stick Users

Wilding warned that using illegal Fire Sticks is a crime that can result in a substantial fine or a custodial sentence for both users and sellers. He said that he would not recommend anyone use the devices for this purpose.

The combination of raids on sellers, examination of account records, direct contact with users, and enforcement by FACT and subscription providers means that people who use the sticks face a real chance of being contacted. Anyone who has bought or used the devices for illegal access to premium TV services should be aware that the legal risks apply to them as well as to the sellers.