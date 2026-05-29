Former Des Moines School Superintendent Sentenced for Firearm Possession and False Statement as Illegal Immigrant

A former Iowa school superintendent was sentenced to prison for illegally possessIng firearms and falsifying his citizenship status on employment documents. The case highlights concerns about background checks in school hiring and immigration enforcement.

U.S. District Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger sentenced Ian Roberts to prison after he pleaded guilty to federal charges for possessing a firearm as an illegal immigrant and making a false statement for employment.

The judge considered Roberts' difficult upbringing in Guyana and his positive contributions as an educational professional, but concluded that incarceration was necessary. The sentence was one year shorter than the term sought by U.S. attorney David Waterman,while defense attorneys had requested probation for thier client. roberts was arrested while serving as superintendent of the Des Moines public school district in Iowa. prior to his hiring in June 2023,he had falsely claimed to be a U.S. citizen on his application.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed he was never a citizen. at the time of his arrest, Roberts attempted to flee ICE officers using a vehicle provided by the school district. Authorities discovered a loaded handgun, $3,000 in cash and a hunting knife inside the vehicle. He was found to be in illegal possession of four firearms in total.

The Des Moines school district released a statement saying it respects the legAl process and the courts jurisdiction in the sentencing of the former superintendent and would not comment further on the matter. The case has drawn attention to issues of immigration status, background checks in school hiring, and the intersection of federal immigration enforcement with local education employment.

Roberts' sentencing underscores the consequences of falsifying employment eligibility and unlawful firearm possession, particularly for individuals in positions of public trust within educational institutions. The judge's decision to impose a prison term, albeit slightly less than the prosecutions request, reflects a balance between acknowledging personal history and the seriousness of the offenses





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Ian Roberts Des Moines Schools Illegal Immigrant Firearm False Statement Employment School Superintendent Sentencing

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