Former Deputy Fire Chief Charged with Child Exploitation and Voyeurism

A former deputy fire chief in Indiana faces dozens of charges, including child exploitation and voyeurism, after a months-long investigation by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

A former deputy fire chief in Indiana faces dozens of charges, including child exploitation and voyeurism, after a months-long investigation by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office .

Charles Heflin, 57, was charged with 55 criminal counts on June 4, stemming from alleged crimes between December 2021 and April 2026. The investigation began in December 2025 when a woman renting a room from Heflin found a hidden camera in her bedroom. The camera was attached to a modem and facing her bed. The woman became suspicious and installed her own cameras, which captured Heflin going through her belongings in her bedroom, police said.

Police obtained a search warrant for Heflin's phone, which contained multiple videos and images of people in private settings, court documents show. One video appeared to show a child approximately 9 years old undressing. Other videos showed people in showers and bedrooms at what investigators determined was the Gregg Township Fire Department. Heflin was terminated from Gregg Township in March 2025 due to complaints from female members, police said.

One woman told police Heflin came into her room at the fire station while he thought she was asleep and molested her, court documents show. Another woman told police Heflin responded to her home after a domestic dispute. He allegedly came back later to offer her a massage and make sexual statements toward her, police said.

Two women who knew Heflin told police he placed cameras in a 13-year-old's room and was previously fired from a cable company for putting a camera in a women's bathroom, court documents show. Heflin's charges include: Heflin is also charged with resisting law enforcement and unlawful carrying of a handgun during his arrest. Co-defendant Angela VanMatre, Heflin's girlfriend, faces five conspiracy charges, including conspiracy to commit child exploitation and voyeurism.

Text messages show VanMatre and Heflin discussing the best angles for hidden cameras and where they are hidden, court documents said. Heflin's bond was set at $250,000 property/surety plus $50,000 cash. VanMatre's bond is $10,000 property/surety plus $600 cash. A jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 27, 2026.

The Gregg Township Fire Department released a statement in response to Heflin's charges, stating that he has not been a part of the current department and has had no role or affiliation with the new administration. They acknowledged that some of the charges stem from incidents that occurred during his tenure as Deputy Chief of the former entity and expressed their commitment to transparency and cooperation with law enforcement.

They also stated that the alleged actions of the former Fire Chief Kemp and new charges against former Deputy Chief Heflin do not reflect the values, beliefs, or standards of the new administration or this department





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Charles Heflin Child Exploitation Voyeurism Morgan County Sheriff's Office Gregg Township Fire Department

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