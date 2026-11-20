A former Bexar County deputy was arrested after barricading herself and her four children inside a San Antonio apartment during an eviction attempt, firing shots from an AR-style rifle and threatening to harm an 18-month-old child before being subdued with a Taser.

The woman has been identified as 38-year-old Daquita Irene Amacker, who was arrested following a tense standoff Thursday at the Artisan on the Bluff apartments near Babcock Road and De Zavala Road.

SAN ANTONIO - A former Bexar County deputy is behind bars after authorities say she barricaded herself and her four children inside a Northwest Side apartment and fired several shots from an AR-style rifle as law enforcement officers attempted to carry out an eviction. The woman has been identified as 38-year-old Daquita Irene Amacker, who was arrested following a tense standoff Thursday at the Artisan on the Bluff apartments near Babcock Road and De Zavala Road.

Also read Former Deputy Arrested After Standoff Involving Children and Gunshots in San Antonio

The confrontation began around 11:30 a.m. when deputies arrived to serve an eviction notice. Instead of leaving, Amacker allegedly barricaded herself inside the apartment with her four children. At one point, Amacker reportedly stepped outside holding her 18-month-old child with a rifle slung over her shoulder. Authorities say she threatened to kill the child if deputies tried to enter the apartment.

The situation became even more dangerous when Amacker allegedly fired several shots from an AR-style rifle. None of the shots struck anyone. As the standoff continued, negotiators and the children's grandmother tried to convince Amacker to surrender. The four children, ranging in age from 18 months to 10 years old, were not injured and were eventually released into their father's care.

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Child Protective Services was also notified. News 4/FOX San Antonio crews captured exclusive video of the children being brought out of the apartment during the standoff. Authorities eventually used a Taser to subdue Amacker and take her into custody, bringing the confrontation to an end. Amacker faces several charges, including aggravated assault and child endangerment.

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