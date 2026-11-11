Former Denton County sheriff battling liver disease and cancer makes urgent plea for donor

Will Travis, who has spent decades in law enforcement, is seeking a living liver donor after being diagnosed with bile duct cancer earlier this year.

Will Travis, who has spent decades in law enforcement, is seeking a living liver donor after being diagnosed with bile duct cancer earlier this year.

Will Travis, a former Denton County sheriff who now serves as a Fort Worth city marshal, has spent six years battling primary sclerosing cholangitis and was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in March. His family says a living liver donor offers his best chance at recovery, prompting an outpouring of support from people across the country. NBC 5’s Allie Spillyards has the story.

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After decades of protecting and serving North Texas communities, former Denton County Sheriff Will Travis is now asking those same communities to help save his life. Travis, who currently serves as a Fort Worth city marshal, is searching for a living liver donor as he battles a chronic liver disease and bile duct cancer.

For Travis, whose law enforcement career has included serving with the Dallas Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Denton County Sheriff's Office, asking for help marks a difficult chapter in a life spent helping others. His daughter, Dani, said watching her father confront a life-threatening illness has been especially difficult.

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“You grow up looking at your dad like he’s your hero. He’s our Superman, and you don’t think it’s going to happen to him,” she said. Travis has spent the past six years battling primary sclerosing cholangitis, a chronic disease that causes inflammation and scarring of the bile ducts.

“We just felt like our world fell in, in March,” a family member said. “It’s very critical because the liver’s deteriorating at a pretty fast pace, and I don’t know what that timeline is, but I do know it won’t last too terribly much longer,” Travis said. For the past month, flyers seeking potential living liver donors have circulated as the Travis family reaches out to friends, former colleagues and strangers.

“We’re getting phone calls from all over the United States,” a family member said. Many people have signed up through Living Donor Dallas to learn whether they might be a potential match.

“We posted, and after a day or two I had hundreds of thousands of views on my post. I had hundreds of people sharing it, and it’s people we don’t know too, which has been so heartfelt to see people we know and people we don’t know coming together to help you,” a family member said. The outpouring of encouragement has provided hope as the family continues searching for a donor.

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For Dani, the community's response reflects the impact her father has made throughout his career. The Travis family continues to encourage potential donors to connect with Living Donor Dallas to learn more about the screening process and whether they could be a match. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC DFW. AI tools helped convert the story into a digital article, and an NBC DFW journalist edited it again before publication.