Former Defence Secretary Sir John Nott Had Another Inconspicuous Love Life

Tory grandee Sir John Nott, who served as Margaret Thatcher's Defence Secretary during the Falklands War, had another relationship after the death of his son. A family friend tells of a man claiming to be Nott's son and the acceptance of their claim by the family.

His daughter Sasha Swire published a showstopper of a diary in 2020, containing a string of disclosures – betrayals, in the view of many an old friend – which, as one commentator put it, yielded ‘nothing to worry the intelligence services, but plenty to interest Netflix’.

But it seems that Tory grandee Sir John Nott, who died in 2024 aged 92, may posthumously eclipse Sasha, who jotted down the intimate goings-on she observed at Westminster as wife of Foreign Office Minister Hugo (now Lord) Swire. According to excited chatter now swirling around London social circles, Sir John had another notch on the bedpost.

'After John's death, a man came forward to say he was his son,' a family friend tells me, adding that, though initially shocked, the Notts swiftly accepted what they'd been told. 'They didn't doubt his claim,' I'm assured. That might seem remarkable, even bizarre, to outsiders.

But friends and family were perfectly aware that Nott – highly intelligent and also quite highly strung, as memorably demonstrated when he walked out of a television interview with Sir Robin Day – was a man of intense passion. Indeed, his wife, Miloska, recorded that after half an hour of talking to her, one-to-one, for the first time, Nott declared: 'I love you and I'm going to marry you.





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