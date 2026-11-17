Marcus Spears shared the harsh truth about the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff on Monday Night Countdown.

Marcus Spears on the ESPN Monday Night Football Countdown set before a game between the Ravens and the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connectin Week 10, the conversation surrounding the team has been whether it's time to make some immediate coaching changes to get the sinking ship back on track.

Jerry Jones isn't one to fire a head coach in the middle of the season, so Brian Schottenheimer appears to be say until the end of the year, butSchottenheimer threw him under the bus following Sunday's loss and that the Cowboys' defense is the worst overall defense in the league, and now the voices in sports media are making the calls even louder. Rex Ryan blasted Parker and the Cowboys' "garbage" defense Marcus Spears aka "Swagu" ripped into the team's coaching staff and left no doubt that he believes the time for a change is now.

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“It’s gotten to a point now where you shouldn’t ask if a coaching change needs to be made. The answer is, obviously. ”"We've been seeing this defense do this every week. So it's gotten to a point now where you shouldn't ask if a coaching change needs to be made.

The answer is. There are players that look worse," Spears said.

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"Like they look worse in Week 10 than they did in Weeks 1, 2, three, and four. So again, like I'm not, I'm not, I don't want to be any, I don't want to be hyperbolic. I know to come, it's cool to like get all excited about Dallas defense and all of that. They've been awful for two years.

"The conversation over and over again about Dallas, and you know I've gotten emotional about it and pissed off and they need to do this and Jerry won't get out of the way. The problem is you haven't had a head coach that determines a culture on the football team. Because they are always limited to how the hierarchy is in Dallas. Now, that's a whole conversation that we could have for the next 30 minutes.

But this is a microcosm. Of how this organization is run.

"If you can't trust Parker to make the adjustments and call the proper plays the team needs to succeed, then there is no reason for him to be on the sideline. If Dallas truly believes Parker can be the defensive coordinator of the future, they should be willing to let him ride out the season. But if he is stripped of play-calling duties, that says a lot about how the front office views him moving forward.