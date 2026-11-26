Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was the subject of some viral scrutiny by Aaron Rodgers.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks on during the first half against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connectwas the subject of some heavy criticism on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday by quarterback Aaron Rogers, who accused McCarthy of laziness, falling asleep during meetings and eating an unnecessary amount of ice cream sandwiches.

Rodgers said that McCarthy's alleged issues were prevalent when he was head coach in Dallas from 2020-24. However, one former Cowboys quarterback is sharing his side of the story and defending McCarthy in the process. Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier and quarterback Ben Dinucci during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn.

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| USA TODAY Sports Former Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci, who is now a studio analyst for CBS Sports, took to social media on Wednesday to defend McCarthy. DiNucci was a seventh-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft ahead of McCarthy's first season as head coach. Dallas parted ways with DiNucci for good ahead of the 2022 season, but during that span, he got to work with McCarthy closely.