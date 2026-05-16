Former Couple Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair Clash Over Luxury Furniture After Home Sale

A high-end sofa becomes the center of a bitter dispute between Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair following the sale of their luxury Lancashire mansion.

The high-profile separation of former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan and professional footballer Scott Sinclair has taken another dramatic turn. After years of tension following their split in 2022, the former couple have finally completed the sale of their expansive family residence in Lancashire.

The six-bedroom mansion, which was once envisioned as a permanent sanctuary for their three children, eventually sold for 995,000 pounds. This figure represents a significant drop from previous valuations, coming in roughly 500,000 pounds below the initial asking price. The property is a stunning example of luxury living, spanning over 5,000 square feet and situated in the scenic village of Belmont.

Its location on the edge of the moors provided breathtaking vistas of the surrounding countryside and reservoirs, making it a highly desirable estate. However, the closure of the property sale has not brought peace to the former partners. Instead, a new and bitter feud has erupted over a piece of high-end furniture. The point of contention is a designer sofa originally valued at 15,000 pounds.

According to reports, the piece of furniture had become worn and damaged over time, with the couple's children reportedly ripping the fabric and staining it with lipstick. Because of this deterioration, Helen invested a considerable amount of money to have the sofa professionally reupholstered, leading her to believe that the ownership of the item now belongs to her due to the restoration costs.

The conflict reached a boiling point when Helen attempted to list the sofa for sale on her Instagram account for 3,950 pounds. Scott discovered the post and immediately claimed the item as his own, sparking a heated exchange. Sources close to the pair indicate that the atmosphere between them remains incredibly volatile, with the relationship being described as toxic. The struggle over the sofa is merely the latest chapter in a long and difficult separation.

Helen and Scott were together for thirteen years before their relationship ended in 2022. Since then, their interactions have been fraught with difficulty, particularly regarding their living arrangements. For a long time, Helen expressed a strong desire to remain in the Lancashire home, as she was deeply attached to the property and the children were well-settled in the local school system.

Furthermore, her parents lived nearby, providing a crucial support network. Conversely, Scott, who is listed as the sole owner of the property on Land Registry documents, viewed the six-bedroom house as excessively large for Helen and the children to maintain alone. He had previously offered to purchase a smaller four-bedroom home in her name to facilitate a move and end the ongoing maintenance payments. Communication between the two has reportedly collapsed to the point where they rarely speak directly.

Most of their discussions concerning the move and the division of assets have been conducted via email or through intermediaries, including Helen's parents. The physical attributes of the house they are leaving behind further emphasize the scale of their former life together. The home featured a grand entrance hall with floor-to-ceiling windows that invited natural light into the space.

It boasted an open-plan living area, a showpiece kitchen with a generous breakfast bar, a formal dining room, and five additional reception rooms. With six bedrooms and six bathrooms, including luxurious suites with private living areas, the house was designed for opulence. Despite the luxury, Helen has recently admitted that she feels a sense of sadness regarding the move, noting that the house held the memories of a failed dream of a forever family home.

The sale now allows Scott to pocket a substantial sum, estimated at around 155,000 pounds if the final price was met, while the children—Matilda, Delilah, and Charlie—begin a new chapter away from the residence





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Helen Flanagan Scott Sinclair Celebrity Divorce Luxury Real Estate Furniture Dispute

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Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair Finally Move Out of Luxury Lancashire Home Amid FeudFormer Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan and ex-husband Scott Sinclair reunited briefly as they moved out of their £995,000 Lancashire mansion, which sold for £500,000 under the asking price after a bitter feud and multiple price reductions. The couple, who share three children, had originally listed the six-bedroom home for £1.5 million before reducing it to £1.195 million and then £995,000. Despite tensions, Flanagan appeared upbeat during the move, though the split has been contentious, with Scott listed as the sole owner.

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