Former Coronation Street Star Eric Potts Sentenced for Child Abuse Images

Former Coronation Street actor Eric Potts receives a suspended sentence and protection order after admitting to possessing and distributing indecent images of children.

Former Coronation Street actor Eric Potts avoided immediate incarceration after a court handed him a 26-month prison sentence that is suspended for 30 months. The 61-year-old actor, who portrayed the character Diggory Compton, was sentenced following a police investigation that uncovered extensive indecent images of children on his personal electronic devices.

Judge Daniel Prowse presided over the sentencing at Burnley Crown Court, issuing a Sexual Harm Prevention Order that prohibits Potts from being alone with any boy under the age of 16 for a period of ten years. This legal restriction serves as a critical component of his rehabilitation and public safety measures following his conviction for serious sexual offenses involving minors.

Also read Oklahoma State’s Eric Morris Knows Ties to Texas Tech Big Story This Week

Details of Evidence and Offenses

Police raided the home of the married father-of-two in Bacup, Lancashire, in October last year after receiving a tip regarding the upload of indecent content to a file-sharing website. Investigators seized an iPhone, iPad, PC, and HP laptop from Eric Potts, discovering internet searches related to young gay boys and substantial amounts of illegal material stored on the devices.

The evidence revealed that Eric Potts had created 83 indecent images of youngsters over several years and had shared five of these images with others. The police discovery included five videos and two images classified as Category A, the most severe level, alongside 14 images and two videos deemed Category B, and 59 pictures with one video falling into Category C.

Advertisement

Prosecuting Attorney's Case

Richard Flook, prosecuting the case, highlighted the severity of the material found on Eric Potts's devices during the trial proceedings. The prosecution detailed that the content featured children as young as 11 or 12, emphasizing that each child depicted was a real victim of sexual abuse who was being required to abuse others or was abused themselves.

Prosecutors also presented evidence of a sexually explicit conversation on the application Telegram, where Eric Potts, using the alias Rob Mitchell, admitted to being obsessed with and attracted to teenage boys aged around 15 and 16. Mr. Flook noted that Mr. Potts sent images throughout the chat while discussing his fantasies and kinks, confirming his active participation in the distribution and creation of abusive material.

Defense Arguments and Personal History

Rachel Wilson, the defense attorney, stated that Eric Potts is truly and genuinely remorseful for his actions, expressing disgust and shame at his behavior. She explained that the case has had a devastating impact on his personal life, resulting in the breakdown of his 38-year marriage and the loss of relationships with his children, effectively ending his acting career.

The defense further noted that Eric Potts, originally from Irvine, Ayrshire, has faced severe mental health struggles, including two failed suicide attempts following the police raid. Miss Wilson suggested that his past experience of being sexually abused as a teenager by a family member may have influenced his behavior, a factor the court considered during sentencing.

Advertisement

Legal Pleas and Future Restrictions

Eric Potts pleaded guilty to three offenses of making indecent images of a child and three offenses of distributing indecent images of a child at an earlier hearing. The judge warned the actor that the impact on the victims is magnified when these images are shared, making no mistake about the gravity of his crimes against vulnerable children.

Despite avoiding immediate jail time, the former actor now faces a decade-long ban from being alone with minors under 16. The Sexual Harm Prevention Order ensures that Eric Potts remains under strict supervision and legal constraints for the foreseeable future, reflecting the serious nature of his convictions and the need to protect potential victims.