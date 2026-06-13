Former cop convicted of manslaughter; Pentagon releases UFO files

From a former Prescott police officer being found guilty of manslaughter for a shooting stemming back to 2024, to the Pentagon releasing its third batch of UFO files, here are tonight's top stories.

From a former Prescott police officer being found guilty of manslaughter for a shooting stemming back to 2024, to the Pentagon releasing its third batch of UFO files, here are tonight's top stories.

A jury found former Prescott police officer Brian Sutton guilty of manslaughter in the 2024 shooting of Daniel Leslie. An independent state probe found Leslie was completely unarmed. A third batch of declassified UFO files were released by the Pentagon Friday. The latest such release in the Trump administration's new wave of public disclosure of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena .

A Midland city employee was identified Saturday as the person killed in a mass shooting that wounded 10 others before the gunman was later found dead, according to city officials. Arizona is establishing import bans and fly traps to protect livestock as a flesh-eating fly outbreak emerges in Texas and New Mexico. Local fans gathered to watch the opening matches of the FIFA World Cup. The tournament brings diverse cultures together for five weeks of celebration.





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